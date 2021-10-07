Need to improve family planning projects funding

World Contraceptive Day

Residents of Mombasa take part in a procession to mark the World Contraceptive Day at Consolata grounds in Likoni, Mombasa in this photo taken on September 26, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Judy Sirima

Public Communication Officer

Pharmacy and Poisons Board

What you need to know:

  • Amid the crisis and uncertainty from the pandemic, reliable sexual health services are more important than ever.
  • Health ministry data shows increased contraceptive use among women of reproductive age from 36 per cent to 61 per cent.

World Contraception Day, on September 26, is marked to recognise the right of couples and individuals to decide freely and responsibly on the number and spacing of their children.

