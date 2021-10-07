Need to improve family planning projects funding

World Contraception Day, on September 26, is marked to recognise the right of couples and individuals to decide freely and responsibly on the number and spacing of their children.

This year’s theme, “Leaving no one behind: Expanding sustainable access to contraceptives in the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond”, feels different.

Covid-19 has magnified and worsened the deep inequalities in our societies and shown how intricately linked global health and economy are. “Leave no one behind” is the central, transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The government has focused on increasing domestic resource mobilisation in the health budget by increasing the Fiscal Year 2021/2022 budget from Sh111.7 billion to Sh121.1 billion. That will largely go towards universal health coverage (UHC), which also covers family planning. It also aims to include post-partum family planning services in the free maternity policy, Linda Mama programme.

Reproductive health, including family planning, is considered a cornerstone for development. The cross-sectoral intervention can hasten progress across the five SDG themes of People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership.

Access to contraception

Amid the crisis and uncertainty from the pandemic, reliable sexual health services providing a range of options and information are more important than ever. Investing in family planning is critical not only for improving maternal and child health but also achieving broader social development goals and objectives.

One year into the pandemic, 12 million women may have lost access to contraception and 1.4 million unintended pregnancies may have occurred across 115 low- and middle-income countries, UNFPA estimates. One in 10 women of reproductive age — 270 million by WHO estimates — have an unmet need for family planning and over 200 million others who want to avoid pregnancy are not using modern contraception due to a range of barriers.

Health ministry data shows increased contraceptive use among women of reproductive age from 36 per cent to 61 per cent, though with a significant drop in visits to five million from 5.4 million the previous year due to disruption caused by Covid-19.

WHO says improved access to low-cost contraception and its uptake through family planning programmes has reduced high-risk pregnancies, maternal and child mortality and teen and unplanned pregnancies and improved child health and nutrition. Contraceptive use may have reduced maternal mortality by over 40 per cent.

The task ahead is to convert the incremental turnaround into a upsurge of support for effective contraceptive services where they are needed most. They should prioritise improving the information and counselling they provide and their range of methods. The impact of family planning is beyond health; it’s multisectoral and intergenerational.