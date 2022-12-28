Need to create more jobs for young people

The Kenyan economy added 926,100 jobs last year on its way to posting a record rate of growth. After the job opening rate peaked in March this year, there was a steady decline.

The maximum rate of unemployment this year is 12.2 per cent and the minimum is 4.7 per cent. Around one million young people who graduate from colleges and universities yearly are confronted by an economy that is plagued by reducing hiring on the back of sluggish corporate earnings, hence increased unemployment.

Significantly, the youth are engaged in an informal sector that is largely unregulated and subjects workers to low earnings and long hours without any formal contract.

Youth, whether well-educated or uneducated, have increasingly turned to crime and violence.

The government should partner with the private sector to create employment for the youth who have already graduated and adoption of policies that encourage labour-intensive methods of production so as to absorb the unemployed.

Given the high poverty levels among the youth, temporary jobs can help young people to learn the marketable skills that they need to find decent work. But it’s not a long-term solution as low-paying jobs trap people in poverty, crime and violence and seem like the only viable exit.

The government made a good step in the introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) education system as one of the ways to curb unemployment among the youth. It should focus on imparting skills and knowledge to children when they are young. That will create more job opportunities, hence boosting the economy.

Moreover, the government should improve the quality of education to make as many youths as possible employable.