Need to adopt telehealth and telemedicine

Francis Osiemo

Francis Osiemo, a clinician and the Chief Operating Officer of Sasa Doctor attends to a patient. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jackson Kimeu

specialist in cloud governance and cybersecurity

The healthcare sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8 per cent from 2021 to 2030. Owing to increased population and high rate of patients with chronic complications, demand for telehealth is high.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.