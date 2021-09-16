Need to adopt Eurocodes in construction

A construction site

A construction site in Buxton, Mombasa. With only a few years to the Kenya Vision 2030 deadline, speedy deployment of robust and high-quality infrastructure is fundamental.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Shammah Kiteme  &  Jane Maina

With the world having become a global village, so will quality standards keep evolving to keep up with the times. For instance, emerging global trends will soon make it necessary for Kenyan engineers to abandon the use of British Standards and Codes of Practice for engineering structures and adopt Structural Eurocodes.

