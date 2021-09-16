Need to adopt Eurocodes in construction

With the world having become a global village, so will quality standards keep evolving to keep up with the times. For instance, emerging global trends will soon make it necessary for Kenyan engineers to abandon the use of British Standards and Codes of Practice for engineering structures and adopt Structural Eurocodes.

In 2010, the British Standards Institution (BSI), European Union member countries and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) changed to Structural Eurocodes in a bid to break trade barriers caused by technical specifications and design differences.

With only a few years to the Kenya Vision 2030 deadline, speedy deployment of robust and high-quality infrastructure is fundamental to the country becoming a competitive and prosperous middle-income economy. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Big Four Agenda’ also spotlights sound structural facilities as the backbone of development.

Common design criteria

Global structural engineering standards have common design criteria, methods and understanding. That ensures increased structural safety and quality and removal of non-tariff trade barriers.

With over 30 years of development, Eurocodes emphasise structural safety and robustness of design to ensure that the structures do not collapse or fail to serve the intended function — a common problem in developing countries.

Design and execution is done by qualified and experienced persons with adequate supervision and quality control during and after design and construction.

They have a different design approach. Specifying and testing of concrete — hitherto largely based on cube strength — is now based on cylinder strength.

Adopted Eurocodes

Many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America have adopted the Eurocodes. In Africa, South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Madagascar and Ethiopia, among others, are in different stages of adopting Eurocodes. Recently, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) began harmonising them, allowing the development of a National Annex with nationally determined parameters.

For Kenya to fully adopt Eurocodes, there is a need for training and entrenching best practices. Universities should, therefore, teach using Eurocodes.

Similarly, structural designs for approval should be submitted in Eurocodes. Specifications in contracts, general and specific conditions in design and construction also need to reflect and apply the use of Eurocodes. All design software, testing equipment and quality control processes also need to be calibrated and adjusted to Eurocodes.

Lastly, there is a need to facilitate close collaboration and sensitisation of all stakeholders to ensure a unified system that safeguards consistency. Eurocodes will improve health, fire safety and innovation, besides enhanced energy economy, stability of structures and environmental considerations.



