Need for policy reforms in varsity funding model

Kenya’s big problem when developing new curricula and programmes has always been implementation, as experienced in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). Public universities are at a critical juncture, facing substantial financial pressures.

The situation is underscored by an alarming increase in unpaid bills, now at Sh60.2 billion. The growing fiscal burden is compounded by diminishing state capitation and declining student numbers, further squeezing these institutions’ already stretched financial resources.

The new funding model marks a significant step towards educational equality, fostering fair resource allocation and emphasizing students’ unique needs and their families’ financial capabilities, enhancing access to university education and vocational training for disadvantaged students.

Which policy changes are necessary for effective implementation? Scholarships and loan administration require absolute reform to ensure equity and fairness. It suggests the need to remodel the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) for efficient loan allocation, distribution and collection. Stricter penalties for non-payment may also be considered.

A compelling need exists for cross-sector collaboration fostered by policies encouraging partnerships between the government, universities, TVET institutions and private sector entities. Stakeholders could be encouraged to offer more bursaries and scholarships, including funding agencies, county governments, national government constituency development funds and private companies.

Assessing students’ needs

Private universities also have a crucial role in it. Guidelines regarding their engagement with the government and Helb’s support to students need revision. Given the centrality of community leaders in assessing students’ needs, their responsibilities and roles must be well defined in policies. A review and assessment mechanism for regular scrutiny and evaluation of funding modalities is critical. It can prevent potential underfunding crises, whether by an independent body or existing institutions like the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

With the model requiring students to submit their parents’ tax filings, data protection and privacy policies must be strong enough to secure sensitive information. As the government collects and stores this information, it must use encryption, secure databases and stringent access controls. Beyond these technical measures, there should also be strong legal repercussions for unauthorised access or use of the information. These safeguards will give users confidence in the system’s integrity.

The government’s commitment to fully subsidise vulnerable and extremely needy students will make higher education more of an inclusive right than exclusive privilege. Maintaining the policy that requires students to cover the full tuition will ease financial pressure on public universities.

These measures are instrumental in paving the way for a more balanced and inclusive education system.