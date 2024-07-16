Need for novel antibiotics to stem infections

Imagine a world where bacterial infections are untreatable — a simple prick by a rose thorn, childbirth, or even the most minor surgery runs the risk of incurable sepsis.

Since the 1940s, antibiotics have increased the average lifespan by 23 years, but the rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) now threatens to reverse this progress.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared AMR as one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity.

Reckless prescriptions and dispensing are partly to blame. Up to 50 per cent of all antibiotic prescriptions are considered ineffective or not required, amid a global concern that much of the technology used to inform the prescription of antibiotics has not evolved substantially in more than 140 years. A 2020 study says up to 60 per cent of antibiotics are dispensed without proper prescriptions.

Also, rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns worsen infections, leading to more antibiotic use. Natural disasters like floods, hurricanes, and wildfires worsen overcrowding and unsanitary conditions, breeding resistant bacteria.

Ability to fight infections

The global average life expectancy is currently around 70 years, with people in developed countries living slightly over 82 years.

However, if AMR significantly reduces our ability to fight infections, the average human lifespan could potentially fall to between 47 and 59 years.

Globally, up to 1.27 million AMR-related deaths were recorded in 2019 alone, the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation says, a figure far higher than the annual death toll of any other infectious disease, except for TB and Covid-19. By mid-century, it’ll claim a staggering 10 million lives annually, at an estimated economic cost of $100 trillion.

These are worrying statistics! The antibiotics clinical pipeline grew by 21 per cent between 2021 and 2023, with the number of antibacterial agents increasing from 80 to 97.

But most of these are repurposed drugs with weak efficacy profiles, lacking the novel or innovative agents needed to effectively treat serious infections.

Antimicrobial innovation

The WHO’s new report highlights concerns about the slow development and inadequate scale of new antimicrobial products. It points out significant gaps, particularly in agents for children, oral formulations, and treatments for drug-resistant pathogens.

Key challenges in antimicrobial innovation include a scarcity of scientists and entrepreneurs in the AMR space, leading to a loss of expertise and stymieing progress.

Funding is insufficient, with limited investment in antibiotics, particularly in early-stage R&D, which is underfunded by $3.7 billion per decade, a gap that needs filling to ensure about six new antimicrobials reach the market every decade.

There is an urgent need for targeted initiatives to support drug development and market access.

A more robust antibiotics pipeline would lead to a significant reduction in the burden of resistant infections across four WHO critical priority pathogens.