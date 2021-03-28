Need for contact tracing

President Kenyatta has put five counties — Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru — under partial lockdown as part of new Covid-19 containment measures after a lethal third wave of infections. The number of victims is steadily rising, as is the death toll.

Confirmed positive cases and deaths stood at 128,178 and 2,098, respectively, as at Saturday. The doctors’ union said the country had run out of ICU beds due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Testing has found a new virus — B1.1.7. — among patients.

But confirmation of the presence of the virus, which has been found in the United Kingdom, indicates that the situation is getting worse. Disturbingly, its prevalence is 40-70 per cent higher.

It’s imperative that everyone understands their responsibilities, follows the safety protocols by government and gets vaccinated on a priority basis.

Do contact tracing

But most importantly, the government should do contact tracing. Let me explain how the Canadian government does it. This is a new phrase that is gaining popularity (notoriety) in modern days.

The coronavirus can spread rapidly. This happens through contact since the disease is contagious.

Contact tracing means tracking down every individual who has come in contact with a Covid-19-positive person so that the medics can determine whether he/she has been infected.

If found negative, they will be quarantined for 14 days. If positive, they will be taken for treatment and all the people they had met also tracked and tested.

The persons whom the original patient had contact with may not even know that he/she was Covid-19-positive as the former may have been asymptomatic at the time they made contact, and when they were traced, they may be infected but asymptomatic.

Contact tracing reduces the number of people who can get infected by the Covid-19-positive persons. It is necessary to do contact tracing. Though difficult, it is not impossible.