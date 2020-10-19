Need for action plan, strategic policy on teenage pregnancy

On June 16, while commemorating the Day of the African Child, young girls in Kenya called upon leaders to end teenage pregnancy, which threatens the health and well-being of women and girls contrary to the UN’s Global Goal 5 is to empower them and ensure they have easy access to reproductive rights.

Yet when shocking reports of a spike in teenage pregnancies during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown emerged recently, the data on prevalence was contested and cited as exaggerated with ulterior motives.

But most disturbingly, government agencies, policy formulators and non-State actors fail to appreciate that teenage pregnancy is a national disaster that must be addressed expeditiously.

The country ought to give teenage pregnancy the tension and requisite political formulation drive accorded to the jigger menace. Despite its preponderance that leads to high rates of school absenteeism, low earning potential and considerable stigma, the condition was roundly ignored.

Some organisations, like Ahadi Trust, stepped up but were opposed. It wasn’t until the initiative by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta that we saw government commitment and policy formulation to steer the fight against the spiralling wave.

Nairobi County leads with 11,795 cases in January-May but this overall average masks the in-country disparities of the magnitude of the problem. For instance, one in 10 girls has begun childbearing in Elgeyo Marakwet, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyandarua and four in 10 girls in Narok and Homa Bay. And only twp per cent of teenage mothers return to school.

Teenage pregnancy

The trend has been consistent for over 20 years.

As the ICPD+25 host last year, Kenya committed to ending teenage pregnancy by 2030 and began mobilising high-level intergovernmental committees to develop and implement solutions. That ceased.

Teenage pregnancy is a major hindrance to socioeconomic development. It deprives young girls of the opportunity to further their education and attain their career goals.

According to WHO, “pregnancy and childbirth complications are the leading cause of death among girls aged 15-19 years globally”. Teenage mothers are also at a high risk of developing complications and dying during childbirth.

To turn the tide against teenage pregnancy, there is urgent need to address its systemic drivers by fully funding and consistently implementing cost-effective programmes to counter the cultural, religious and socioeconomic factors that contribute to it.

However, efforts to curb teenage pregnancies and other sexual and reproductive health matters are resisted by parents, religious leaders, political leaders and other stakeholders. Proven interventions like appropriate sexuality education are often dismissed amid claims that they would encourage young people to indulge in premature sex.

In order to address this challenge decisively, it is important that evidence plays a central role in determining interventions that can root it out.

Mr Masava is a communications specialist. mmasava@gmail.com.