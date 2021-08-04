Need for a united front to fight serial killers of girls

It has been a heart-wrenching time for families whose young girls disappeared only to be found brutally murdered in Moi’s Bridge Town, Uasin Gishu County. The mysterious killings began in December 2019 and, by June this year, five families had lost their daughters, all under 15.

Our county had never before experienced such frequent, utterly scary murders involving young girls. As a leader from the area, my conscience could not rest easy when I first heard of the killings.

After raising the matter with the security officials, I visited the bereaved families to condole with them, giving my fellow mothers a shoulder to to cry on. Some had lost an only child or an only daughter.

It was then that I really felt the pain the families were going through. Losing a kin is painful; worse if it’s a child, especially in the cruel manner it occurred. They were distraught and filled with anguish, considering the respective tender age of the slain children.

It was clear their lives had been eternally upended by the despicable acts. I couldn’t hold back tears every time my thoughts encountered the horrifying ordeals and I got a greater push to lead the hunt for those behind the pedicides.

It is clear that serial killers are on the prowl, looking for their next prey to satisfy their heinous desires. Our children are their target. It has never been so demanding of us to be closer to our children, to know whom they interact with in person or on social sites and also their movements outside home.

Suspected serial killers

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations recently arrested some suspected serial killers, including the Moi’s Bridge one, pointing to a scary increase in the number of criminals keen on murdering their fellow Kenyans. Let’s put more effort in teaching our children the dangers of entertaining strangers and the need to report mysterious characters approaching them with gifts and other forms of enticement.

What came out clearly in the Moi’s Bridge case is that the girls were waylaid late in the evening when they had been sent on errands by their parents. They were also alone and some were last seen walking in the backstreets.

While the parents were not entirely to blame for these heinous acts, because the town had never experienced such a thing before, the same could happen anywhere and it is time we paid closer attention to the safety of our children.

While we commend the security apparatus for arresting the suspect, sadly, one of the girls fell into the hands of the killer in June last year and we have since demanded quicker action to find the killer. Besides, the police must show humaneness when dealing with such cases to give families hope and confidence in their work during such a time of turmoil.

Our security agencies should invest more in technological surveillance and intensify patrols in the growing towns. A well-equipped crack unit dedicated to serial killers should be established. Besides, leaders must keep security agecies on their toes.

My biggest wish is that the affected families will get justice for their beloved girls. But let’s be vigilant.