Need for a united front to fight serial killers of girls

Masten Milimu Wanjala

Masten Milimu Wanjala at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Belinda Tirop

Nominated MCA

County Assembly of Uasin Gishu

What you need to know:

  • Our children are their target. It has never been so demanding of us to be closer to our children.
  • Let’s put more effort in teaching our children the dangers of entertaining strangers and the need to report mysterious characters approaching them with gifts and other forms of enticement.

It has been a heart-wrenching time for families whose young girls disappeared only to be found brutally murdered in Moi’s Bridge Town, Uasin Gishu County. The mysterious killings began in December 2019 and, by June this year, five families had lost their daughters, all under 15.

