NCIC should help Kenya navigate electoral cycle peacefully

It is commendable that the country’s security agencies have commenced deliberating the country’s security preparedness for the 2022 General Election. The government is taking a multisectoral approach in improving the country’s security situation and averting a repeat of 2002/08 poll violence.

The government is keen on deploying a multi-agency team to map hate speech hotspots across Kenya. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is tasked with promoting peace and national cohesion in the country while also enhancing an appreciation of diversity and dispute resolution.

By this, it is mandated to play an active role in deterring politicians from perpetrating hate speech and incitement to violence. The commission does play an active role in urging politicians to be accommodative of divergent views and opinions for the sake of the country’s peace.

Taking an overall role on peacebuilding, it has also, in many instances, urged the media to be at the forefront in promoting harmonious coexistence by enlightening Kenyans in matters cohesion and an understanding of national values as enshrined in the 2010 Constitution.

Hate speech

However, these initiatives have not firmly dealt with the problem of hate speech as politicians have continuously had the tendency of fanning the flames of ethnicity, tribalism and clannism for selfish gains, especially during the electioneering period, as a tactic to create ethnic divisions among communities.

This antagonistic approach to ethnic politics has often threatened the country’s stability, national cohesion and integration and is among the leading causes of poll violence.

Chapter Four of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, limits the right to freedom of expression indicating that it does not extend to propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech and advocacy of hatred that constitutes ethnic incitement, among other issues.

With this law in mind, NCIC has often warned politicians engaging in hate speech and incitement to violence, with many using the youth to perpetuate violence. On many occasions, the commission has investigated politicians, leading to their subsequent arrests. However, there has been failure in successfully prosecuting such politicians and thereby watering down its role.

On several occasions, the NCIC has been referred to as toothless due its inability to tame rogue politicians who engage in hate speech and incitement to violence.

And with the 2022 General Election beckoning, the agency must step up on its mandate as its initiatives have so far fallen on deaf years, especially with politicians who repetitively engage in causing divisions.

But as its direct mandate, is NCIC capable of fully taming the rising problem of hate speech throughout the county. Why have they failed to tame rogue politicians over the past?

Warmongering politicians

For instance, will the commission bar warmongering politicians from vying for public office upon appearing thrice in the NCIC list as they always claim? Is this even backed by law or is it political hearsay?

Recognising that there has been a failure to legislate adequate laws, does the NCIC have a plan on how they will ensure the legislative arm of the government fully carries out its mandate in empowering it?

So far, a new Bill repealing the National Cohesion and Integration Commission Act has been tabled in the Senate for the first reading. If successful, the bill will rename the commission National Cohesion and Peace Building Commission and hand it immense powers to tame hate mongers as the country heads to the polls.

But this will be dependent on the agency’s ability and determination in fully implementing its mandate to the latter so that politicians can toe the line, especially on their political rhetoric.

The NCIC needs to act decisively on its mandate without fear or favour, for without implementation of some of the measures, there will be no end to the systemic incitement to violence and hate speech. Thus, the country is likely to be under tension during the electioneering period and an eventual poll violence.

As far as we can see, the bright flashing lights are already on, as authorities are now warning of a possible recurrence of 2007/08 poll violence if stringent measures are not taken. No one wants a repeat of this and therefore the NCIC should decisively play its role.