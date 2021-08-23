Nato beware, Ethiopia could turn out a big policy blunder for Biden

Tigray

A protester holds a banner depicting the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at a rally against pro-TPLF forces and to support for Ethiopia’s armed forces in Addis Ababa on August 8. 

By  Ann Fitz-Gerald

Director

Balsillie School of International Affairs

More disturbing than the images of desperate people in Kabul scrambling to flee from Afghanistan is the realisation that the United States may not have learnt from experience and could bring havoc to another global region.

