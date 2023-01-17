Have national policy to guide circumcision

As students report to school for the first term next week, quite a good number will not due to botched circumcision that they underwent last month. In many communities that practise the traditional ‘cut’, it is part of cultural rites of passage for boys to transition from childhood to manhood.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council says more than 20 such cases were reported across the country, with at least one boy dead and 16 others hospitalised for secondary infections (sepsis) on their genitalia.

It is unfortunate that circumcision is sometimes carried out without the parents of the boys knowing the environment in which their children stay as they heal, besides issues of hygiene and the people who handle them in secluded places. In some cases, the cut is performed on boys with underlying health complications that require close supervision of medical practitioners and family members.

Reconstructive surgery

Subjecting the boys to these rites has become costly, especially when the exercise fails and requires reconstructive surgery by trained surgeons at public or private health facilities.

The national and county governments should come up with a policy to guide the initiation of boys, preferably conducted by religious organisations and parents who come together to conduct mass ceremonies to cut costs.

There are enough health facilities and surgeons who can safely carry out circumcision. If the boys are circumcised by competent medics in a safe environment, under close supervision of trained nurses, that will reduce the psychological burden of a botched cut by quacks.

The valued cultural rite of circumcision, which sees boys become men, should not be turned into a commercial enterprise. The increasing cases of botched circumcision that have led to loss of lives and serious injuries to boys must stop.