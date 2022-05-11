National budget must reflect the prevailing economic conditions

At the heart of a nation’s prosperity is prudent public financial management, and this begins with a well-planned and balanced budget.

Besides funding essential services such as health, security, education and general administration, the national budget makes a fundamental decision on the level of resources the government will take from its citizens to finance itself.

Therefore, governments must allocate resources judiciously, whilst bearing in mind a country’s economic performance and the most pressing needs of its citizens.

Kenya’s prevailing economic situation is currently characterised by high and rising cost of living, unemployment, rising trade deficit and the public debt burden.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the overall year-on-year inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.47 percent in April 2022. This was mainly attributed to an increase in the price of commodities, among them food and beverages by 12.5 percent and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (5.47 percent) between April 2021 and April 2022.

The Finance and National Planning Committee of the National Assembly has been engaging the public on the Financial Year 2022/2023 budget proposals. Whereas the budget is themed ‘Accelerating economic recovery for improved livelihood’, some proposals are set to achieve the opposite; backtrack our economic recovery and growth plans and put a strain on citizens as well as key economic sectors, such as manufacturing.

A common soft target for tax increases in the annual budget proposals is excise tax. Excisable goods include cosmetics, bottled water, juices, motorcycles, alcoholic drinks and tobacco products. This would be punitive now since producers of excisable goods are yet to recover from the effects of Covid-19 containment measures. Besides, the majority of these industries procure raw materials from farmers, who would be impacted by such tax policy measures.

Reduced purchasing power

The Finance Bill, 2022 proposes to increase excise tax from Sh121.85 to Sh134 per litre on beer, cider, perry, mead, opaque beer and mixtures of fermented beverages of alcoholic strength not exceeding six per cent.

Data from the KNBS Economic Survey 2021 shows the contribution of beer to excise duty revenue has been declining over the years, demonstrating that tax rates have gone beyond revenue-maximising levels. Further increases would lead to reduced purchasing power and a possible return to illicit products.

Barley farmers, who have had to cut down on production, would also be affected. KNBS data indicates a 6.5 per cent decline in barley production in the last 10 years, affecting farmers in Narok, Meru, Uasin Gishu and Nakuru counties. The proposed excise tax increase is projected to reduce barley production by 5,200 tonnes, translating to a loss of Sh1.2 billion for farmers.

The Finance Bill also proposes excise duty for locally manufactured glass bottles. This demonstrates the relentless and unprincipled expansion of excise tax without rhyme or reason. Glass manufacturers are faced with high power and fuel input costs.

An additional excise duty of 25 per cent would ultimately make local glass manufacturers uncompetitive in comparison to our main competitors– Egypt and Tanzania. Manufacturers who use glass for packaging would also be impacted negatively. This would also reduce the adoption of glass as a sustainable packaging material, thus negating gains made in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our Manufacturing Manifesto, which was launched earlier this year, suggests ways of resolving the macroeconomic issues facing the country. It advises both levels of government to adopt best practices in Public Financial Management. The government should also aim to reduce the fiscal deficit to three per cent of the GDP between 2022 and 2027, in line with the EAC monetary convergence criteria.

This is a time for belt-tightening by all, including the government. Our focus as a country should be reducing the cost of living and sustaining our economy now and after the elections, amidst ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

We urge Parliament to consider views from all the players before adopting the proposals in the Finance Bill, 2022.



