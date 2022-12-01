Nairobi process provide best hope for DRC crisis

The Congo crisis is a compelling state of affairs that is providing a rare insight into what makes or breaks countries. It has also set a stage for our own Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to be illuminated and celebrated for their work.

More KDF have been deployed to the Congo as the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) proceeds deeper into the militia territory.

There have been calls to the militia to withdraw from their current fronts to pave way for the peace talks. The M23, who seem to be the point of focus in this conflict are yet to respond to the cessation calls. M23 are not the only existing militia in the DRC.

Rwanda has often denied the accusations that it aids the M23. They are seemingly invested in the end of the war in Congo. They are actively participating in the deployment of soldiers to the affected areas and peace talks.

Uganda will be the third country to deploy soldiers to the DRC as part of the EACRF. They are expected to send a thousand soldiers to join the Kenyan troops that are already on the ground in the Eastern Congo.

South Sudan, are expected to deploy 750 soldiers after their cabinet approved their military budget.

War still remains the last resource in this crisis. However, it seems that it could be an eventuality given the silence of the militia.

Long-standing conflict

The militia might have some tactical advantage given that they have been in the areas longer and are more crude. They are known to target and use civilians as collateral damage.

However, the EACRF in collaboration with MONUSCO and FARDC are confident in their abilities to out manoeuvre and defeat the militia. This would be the ideal situation in this long-standing conflict.

Major General Jeff Nyagah, who is The Force Commander for the EACRF has repeatedly called to the militia to cease fire and heed to the peace process. He has also reiterated that should the peace process fail, they are ready to defend the citizens of Congo.

There are millions of displaced people as a result of the Congo crisis. Kenya is currently hosting the third Inter-Congolese dialogue. Conspicuously missing is the M23 leadership. They are however seemingly holding up their end of the Luanda agreement to cease fire in specific areas.

The outcome of the Inter-Congolese dialogue will play out in the next few weeks. Should the militia restart their attack on citizens, then the armed forces are expected to engage and even attack them in their territories.

Should it get to this point, there will be inevitable loss of lives, untold suffering and a country that will never be the same again.

Unresolved conflicts

The DRC has been a case study across the world since the first rebellion. Unresolved conflicts have snowballed into what could be a full on war. It is an important lesson to the EAC as a whole. Allowing foreigners to dip their toes into our waters has its consequences.

Moreover, dismissing internal tribal conflicts is a dangerous stepping stone. There will always be people willing to take advantage of a weak system. A country's leadership should be strong enough to withstand as many internal and external elements as possible.

At the same time, a country is as strong as its neighbours. Good international relations are important in the development of our nations. The EAC should be strengthened in all possible ways. This way, we are each other's keeper so that in times of internal conflict, we can lean on each other.

Meanwhile, the KDF at home have been busy supporting locals in the arid and semi-arid areas by providing water and relief food.

With the help of the Red Cross and the Kenya Meat Commission, weak animals are being bought from the locals. The KDF is helping with the slaughtering of cows, goats and sheep to add to the relief food being provided.

More to it, the KDF have been actively planting trees across the country. This is obviously for future generations. Hopefully, the trees will survive and the government will find a more sustainable way to handle drought and famine in the country to end this vicious cycle.