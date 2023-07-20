My reflections on Kenya-Qatar relations after tour of duty

At the end of an important tour of my diplomatic career as the ambassador of the State of Qatar in Nairobi, I am honoured to reflect on several features of the journey of over five years of work, forms of communication and dimensions of the mission varied.

In this context, I cannot fail to express my gratitude to His Excellency President Dr William Ruto, and to the current government and the one that preceded it, as it was facilitating the mutual relations and cooperation between Qatar and Kenya to work and cooperate in the spirit of understanding and brotherhood that characterises the relations of the two friendly peoples.

I also express my deep thanks to the Kenyan people who are distinguished for their originality, determination, kindness, ambition and leaps to work and develop, wishing them from the bottom of my heart all success, advancement and prosperity.

The bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kenya enjoy mutual respect and appreciation, given what the two countries represent in their Arab and African surroundings and the agreement in their views on many issues of mutual interest bilaterally, regionally and internationally.

Kenya is one of the ideal countries for business and investment, given the variety of opportunities it offers through its strategic geographical location, which distinguishes it and makes it an important gateway to the Middle East and Africa.

As well as its modern ports that serve many neighbouring countries.

Natural wealth

Kenya has won the praise of the international community because of its development and relief efforts in light of difficult conditions, and here I affirm a clear fact that is represented in the richness of this distinguished African country in terms of natural wealth, enormous capabilities and human growth, in addition to what the human resources competencies full of ambition and the will for development, which is what qualifies it to further improve its advancement even further in the African continent and to accelerate the growth rate and enhance its economic growth in many fields and sectors.

During this entire period, I sought as much as I could to be inspired by the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani- Amir of the State of Qatar (may God protect him) in serving the interest of the state and embodying the wise directions that he established for Qatar Vision 2030.

It was possible through his guidance to intensify consultations and develop respectful and understanding relations with the political and societal elites in the Republic of Kenya and pave the way for diversifying aspects of cooperation and integration between the two countries.

In addition to monitoring opportunities to support economic growth and foreign investment activity, it worked to enhance the state's presence in negotiating tasks and mediation efforts and to activate Qatar's efforts in the field of de-escalation, conflict resolution and reconciliation between parties and states in the region.

I have also strived to consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries and revitalise economic and development cooperation, in addition to consolidating relief, humanitarian and charitable work embodied by institutions, the most prominent of which are Qatar Foundation for Development, Qatar Charity and Education Above All Foundation, in order to achieve one of the most prominent dimensions of our approach, its noble humanitarian goals and the lofty directions of the State’s external policy.

National policy

And worked in accordance with the national policy based on upgrading the role of Qatar in all forums in confirming the position of our beloved country in various regional files, so that it has always been a pivotal party in many important plans and initiatives aimed at serving issues of peace, coexistence and cooperation, confronting the causes of differences, and overcoming the effects of conflicts and disasters, and improving the regional climate in a manner that prepares the ground for a better reality visioned by the spirit of political understanding, economic integration, coexistence, and sustainable development.

Finally, I wish security, safety and stability for this friendly country and its people all progress and stability.