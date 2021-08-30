My learned judge, Wanjiku just wants justice ‘in simple English’

In recent years, legal scholars have been interested in the phenomenon of ‘constitutional verbosity’. The authors of a 2014 paper, ‘Constitutional Verbosity and Social Trust’, claim that countries with longer written constitutions have lower levels of social trust, while those with shorter ones have higher levels.

Of course there is also a debate about whether there is a link between constitutional length and governance outcomes. Some legal scholars advocate for a brief constitutional framework that only defines government authority. Longer constitutions are more rigid and frequently amended. On the other hand, some constitutional experts believe that if the constitution is highly detailed, it lasts longer.

That a broader range of competing interests has an incentive to protect it from dismemberment because it enshrines more rights and benefits. For them, brevity risks suffocating democracy. Which of the three arguments should be applied to Kenya is a matter of speculation.

Boredom

However, the ‘legal verbosity’ is also emerging as an issue. Writing is as important as words in a courtroom. The written word, it is said, is the link between courts and the general public. Courts communicate with litigants, lawyers, other courts, and the public through judicial opinions, with rare exceptions.

Whatever the court's statutory and constitutional status, the written word is the source and measure of its authority. This means that a decision must not only be correct, but also fair, reasonable, and understandable.

The judicial opinion’s task is to explain, persuade, and satisfy the public that the decision is sound and principled. It’s just as important what the court says and how it says it as what it decides. It is as crucial for the reader as it is significant to the author since the writing serves as a litmus test for the thinking that underpins it.

Ambrose Bierce once said, “Good writing is essentially clear thinking made visible”. An American judge once pointed out that there’s a difference between good legal writing and poor legal writing. The three pillars of the former are accuracy, brevity, and clarity. The latter has excessive citation, footnoting, and pedantry. Our judges have a history of criticising lawyers’ overly wordy writing. Long submissions are said to result in boredom.

Legal profession

But think about it. Judges aren’t just professional writers. They are our country’s legal voices. They are role models. Their cases serve as educational resources for all future lawyers. Their writing serves as an example of how to think like a lawyer to law students.

Their personal invectives, obiter dictum, hidden standards of review, and ambiguous analysis in court opinions are used as training tools. If the court operates in this manner, the legal profession must as well. If the judges write this way, lawyers must as well.

The growing trend of court opinions that are too long, too confusing, and increasingly inaccessible raises the question of whether judges with reading preferences that reject lengthy and unclear writing forget what it's like to be a reader when it’s their turn to write. When complex writing and unnecessary secondary opinions confuse even experienced legal readers, there’s a problem.

Judges must now put as much effort into their legal writing as they do in their decision-making. The responsibility of explaining "what the law is" must be done in a clear and understandable manner. After all, concise writing serves justice better than lengthy documents with endless footnotes or judicial opinions with unnecessary dicta.