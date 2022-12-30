My Kenya Kwanza scorecard

It is slightly over 100 days now since Dr William Ruto became President, so a scorecard is due. Understandably, and as is typical of any new administration, the dust takes a while to settle, no wonder the 100-day window period. Even so, the time is probably not enough. Nonetheless, here is my evaluation.

First the positives: Kenya Kwanza has forged its own path and developed a character and personality of its own. It has also identified new leaders of an eager-to-get-to-work kind. Many first-time MPs, Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries have been appointed, indicating a change of guard and a paradigm shift.

Also, the new administration’s diversity is representative of Kenya. Lastly, there are more women in positions of power now than in previous administrations. President Ruto’s administration appears to have been carefully thought through. There is a freshness about it.

Deferred hope

On the flip side, there is a sense of deferred hope among the people. The much-anticipated freedom is proving elusive, especially at the bottom. Many hoped that Kenya Kwanza would emancipate the downtrodden from economic degradation.

But standards of living have become unbearable. The gap between the haves and the have-nots has widened. It doesn’t help that the voice of the opposition has been reduced to a whisper. Amid all this, other whirlwinds have brewed steadily to tip the scales of confidence against this administration: the National Social Security Fund question, deeper tax obligation, famine, debt, high fuel prices and the GMO question, among others.

Further, Kenyans have witnessed a reward of loyalists while those who did not vote for the government of the day remain neglected. Therefore, the country’s sense of belonging is split right down the middle. For some, there is hope while for others, a feeling of despair, mistrust and desolation lingers.

While others are celebrating and eating by the bowlful, others are scrapping by. Yet, others are still in mourning over lost elections. Finally, some powerful bigwigs have been acquitted of major crimes, without trial.

With these highs and lows, one thing is sure: Kenya Kwanza’s chips have fallen in all the right places. There’s little opposition or none whatsoever. The political landscape is different, and the once larger-than-life political parties have taken the back seat. Kenya Kwanza has now become the new Kanu.

However, 100 days are not enough to give a balanced evaluation. We thus remain hopeful that, as the new administration settles, the days ahead will be better.