My ‘Hustler’ expectations

Since 1963, we have experienced different personalities and styles of leadership in the four presidents we have had.

None has exhibited the same qualities, persona or demeanour as the other. Their philosophies were also different.

President Jomo Kenyatta, who was seen as a patriarch, believed in a Cabinet comprising homeboys and peers.

President Daniel arap Moi believed in loyalty and single-party rule. President Mwai Kibaki was more concerned about the economy and infrastructure that would make it flourish.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had a laissez-faire approach, letting his Cabinet be the power behind their decisions.

As for the fifth President, Dr William Ruto, we wait to see whether he will borrow from his predecessors or take a totally different tangent.

I expect him to be the real voice of the ‘hustlers’ who voted him in.

The frustration of Kenyans has been the gap between the haves and the have-nots

It is time we saw Mama Mboga flourishing, the boda boda industry growing, the Jua Kali sector being acclaimed internationally, the voice of the youth being heard and supported and the disabled being fairly represented.

I look forward to a president who can make everyone, whether they voted for him or not, feel at home.

He has to be the force behind a properly devolved and functional country. That should be his legacy.

President Ruto should scout for pragmatic leaders from the areas that didn’t vote for him and absorb them in his administration.

He will also do well to address their most pressing issues—for example, the land question at the coast; floods in Budalang’i; cattle rustling menace in Elgeyo Marakwet; and the frequent squabbles between Kenyan and Ugandan fishermen and the Migingo question.

There’s a lot of work ahead for the President. If he must make a mark, let him carefully concoct his administration to a palatable taste that surpasses expectations in comparison to his predecessors.