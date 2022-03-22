Mutunga right; let us brace for Raila-Ruto ‘handshake’

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has predicted another ‘Handshake’ in the country, this time between the two top protagonists in the August 9 general election—Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto. That is as it should be.

Electoral contests should not come at a cost to the nation. And while some handshakes can be fatal political mistakes, others are a godsend that can propel an individual to stardom.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Russian leader Joseph Stalin and President Harry S. Truman of the United States pioneered political handshakes in July 1945 with their famous handshake to signal the surrender of Germany and, thus, the end of the Second World War. It was also meant to warn Japan of dire consequences if it did not follow suit.

Poor Tokyo, however, mistook the handshake for a mere publicity stunt and continued with its aggression. Hardly a month later, on August 8, 1945, American troops dropped a five-tonne atomic bomb on two Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing 70,000 people instantly. The effects of this first use of an atomic weapon in a war are still felt today.

Handshake

Churchill, however, was sacked by Parliament the day after the handshake over suspicions of the Soviet Union’s intentions in Central and Eastern Europe.

Other famous handshakes include those between Egypt’s President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in 1979, after their countries had been at war for 30 years, and Israeli premier Yitzak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, which would see the two pairs share the coveted Nobel Peace Prize award in 1978 and 1994, respectively.

Another famous handshake was between Bill Clinton and famous post-war US President JF Kennedy in July 1963. Then only 16, Clinton was in a group of youth leaders who had visited the Capitol for a party meeting. Clinton would use the enduring photo of himself greeting his fellow Democrat to appeal to the voters during the 1992 US presidential campaigns, clinching the coveted seat that Kennedy had occupied 30 years earlier in a landslide victory.

Stance of hardliners

The possibility of Dr Mutunga’s handshake is, however, dimmed by the stance of hardliners. For instance, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has lately been on a warpath with the DP that looks personal. The most recent outburst was at a dinner in London.

The Narc party leader should ask Dr Ruto where he was when the President and Mr Odinga shook hands at Harambee House in March 2018. She should also heed to the counsel of Jackson Mandago. In a video that went viral, the Uasin Gishu governor advises his attentive audience never to take political matters to heart. He says nobody would ever have imagined a Kenyatta-Odinga handshake.

Who knows; probably, the two rival coalitions—Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which is led by Dr Ruto—will enter into a post-election pact. Where will that leave Mrs Ngilu? “Mama Masaa” should move with the times.