Mutual deal is the solution to territorial row

Kenya has officially notified the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) of its decision to pull out of the maritime border case lodged by Somalia in 2014.

Besides seeking to have ICJ allow its new team of lawyers time to acclimatise itself to the case, Kenya also cited the court’s insistence on prosecuting the case via video link and the perceived bias on the part of Somali national Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, who, until last month, was the court’s president and is still a judge.

In October 2015, Nairobi formally challenged the court’s jurisdiction in light of a 2009 MoU with Mogadishu for resolving the dispute.

History teems with instances of good neighbourliness between countries soured by expansionist border and territorial tiffs. The US-Mexican War of mid-to-late 1840s was over the territorial status of the now-American State of Texas.

Following the state’s agreement to an entreaty for annexation by the US in 1836, which Mexico militarily fought, US President James Knox Polk ordered the first ever invasion of a foreign capital, Mexico City, which was captured and vassalised by the army. Mexican general and political leader Antonio López de Santa Anna fled and, for close to a year, until 1848, ceded his rule over Mexico to the US soldiers.

Territorial disputes

The past 40 years have seen territorial disputes between the UK and Argentina, Greece and Turkey, the US and Nicaragua, France and New Zealand, the UK and Mauritius, Cameroon and Nigeria, Israel and Palestine, Argentina and Chile, the UK and Iceland, Russia and Ukraine, Kenya and Uganda.

Also in dispute were countries that share the South China Sea — namely, Brunei, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam — and, recently, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A mutually agreed solution remains the only viable path out of the Kenya-Somalia spat.

Kenya has long played a major role in peace building in Somalia and continues to do so. Besides, it recently began a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and is the current chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC).

Adversarial relations

Mogadishu should have recognised a long time ago that legal avenues inadvertently presuppose adversarial relations and rancour. And that the UNSC, whose task it is to enforce ICJ decisions, is likely to decide that regional peace and security take precedence over individual states’ power and influence; that, indeed, an out-of-court settlement is in the interest of greater, common good than what either party stands to gain from any legal outcomes.

Kenya and Somalia could borrow from Cameroon and Nigeria, who, despite the ICJ’s decision in favour of Yaoundé in 2002, entered negotiations and agreed to jointly administer and exploit the resources in the disputed Bakassi Peninsula.

An old proverb associated with the Omaha People of Nebraska and Iowa regions of North America goes: “The clear sky and the green fruitful Earth are good; but peace among men is better.”