Mutua perfects double-speak in his column

It is Mutuma Mathiu, the Nation Media Group editorial director, who, in his column last year, succinctly encapsulated Prof Makau Mutua’s writing prowess when he said: “There are lawyers who are also great writers. Makau Mutua — when he writes well — has an Ernest Hemingway aftertaste: A beautiful, clean, natural, spare precision. And it is not just linguistic competence; it comes from a place of intellectual clarity and decency.”

Admittedly, the professor at Buffalo Law School, United States, has distinguished himself with his admirable turn of phrase, inimitable intellectual depth and unparalleled versatility in his column.

But in the latest Sunday Nation, the distinguished law scholar slipped from the sublime into bathos when he brazenly espoused homosexuality and rooted for it to be accepted as normal in our society.

To undergird his argument, he cites the nomination of Peter Montgomery Buttigieg by President Joe Biden as US Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg, 39, is a Harvard-educated openly gay advocate who is ‘married’ to Chasten Glezman, an equally LGBT rights crusader. He was sworn into office by US Vice-President Kamala Harris on February 3 — an “historic event” by Prof Mutua’s standards.

The erudite legal scholar evidently wants us to draw lessons from a society whose cultural orientation, belief systems and general way of life is as different from ours as is day from night.

Yet in his Sunday Nation column of August 16, last year, “Why Kenyan EPL fans are traitors”, he lambasted Kenyan football fans for religiously and “slavishly worshipping the European Leagues”.

To rid ourselves of the EPL addiction, the law don recommended massive investment in home-based teams to promote quality and increase an interest in local leagues.

Same-sex marriage

In another article in the same column, on February 25, 2018, Prof Mutua revealed that he decided to drop his English name, Robert, as the final act of freeing him from the shackles of European imperialism and reclaiming his African identity.

And so, if, according to the professor, we should shun the EPL and abandon our English names since they alienate us from our cultures, why embrace homosexuality, which has no roots in Africa? Isn’t he speaking out of both sides of his mouth?

Secondly, equating some of the greatest movements — like the fight for gender equity and eradication of racism — to championing gay rights is simplistic and farcical.

The campaign to emancipate women and include them in the decision-making process was borne of the conviction that they would make invaluable contributions in socioeconomic development.

The push to prohibit and eliminate racial discrimination was borne of the realisation that all human beings are created equal and embracing diversity has immense benefits.

How does society benefit from homosexuality?

Isn’t it axiomatic that same-sex marriage would undercut the procreative norm long associated with marriage in so far as it establishes that there is no connection between marriage and procreation? Is he advocating the extinction of the human race?