Mutegi Giti: At 60, Kenya is mature enough to try new ways for development

On Tuesday, Kenya marked its 60th anniversary as a republic. At independence in 1963, the Founding Fathers were keen to fight three ills afflicting the country: Ignorance, poverty and disease. Tremendous progress has since been made by the successive governments and other stakeholders but much more remains to be done.

There is a close relationship between poverty and disease, and through the Kenya Vision 2030, Bottom Up-Economic Transformation Agenda (Beta), African Union Agenda 2063, East African Community Vision 2050 and County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs), Kenya is working towards achieving the status of an upper middle-income economy, where citizens enjoy a high quality of life in a clean and secure environment.

Only 16.1 per cent of the 53 million Kenyans live below the internationally recognised poverty line. Globally, 23 per cent or 1.8 billion people live below the poverty line while, in Africa, rural poverty stood at 50 per cent and urban poverty 10 per cent.

The incidence of poverty in Kenya has been decreasing, as shown by the recently released “Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI)”, and Kenyan wealth growing, such that it collects 13 per cent of GDP from taxes. There is a need to support and sustain private sector investments to improve the quality of jobs for Kenyans.

Going forward, five dimensions of poverty should be addressed as we become of age. First is to sustain and increase positive incomes and consumption measures and approaches to increase access to finance for improved livelihoods and adequate employment opportunities. Secondly, preventive health care measures must be sustained to ensure good living conditions without overcrowding and unhygienic conditions.

Century and beyond

Thirdly, the education system should address the needs of the century and beyond so as to create an enabling environment for manufacturing, industrialisation and sustainability. Fourth, enhance land and housing tenure security for citizens.

Fifth, sustain the citizen empowerment measures, reduce cases of illegitimacy of work and residence, inadequate flow of information to access jobs and other opportunities.

Ignorance, defined as lack of knowledge or information, has not been fully addressed. Some ignorance is q culturally induced phenomenon, manifested in many ways and hindering the full productivity and potential of Kenyans.

Driving out ignorance will make us realise that our problems cannot be solved by others since we are the solution, the ones we have been waiting for: We are the change we seek, as Barack Obama would say.



