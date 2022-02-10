must do more to grow local technology industry

As far back as the mid 2000s, Kenya had been tagged as ‘Silicon Savannah’ for its ambitious aspirations of becoming the centre of technology in Africa.

The government embarked on building a robust infrastructure, wooing global firms to set up in the country and urging educational institutions to invest in production of ICT talent.

The country is reaping substantial economic benefits from the visionary investments of over a decade and a half ago. We now have extensive broadband coverage which, in some cases, extends to sub-counties. Kenyans are some of the most tech savvy across the world, with the telecoms sector leading the way with the high rate of mobile phone use.

BMI valued Kenya’s ICT market in 2020 at $635 million (Sh63.5 billion) while ICTs are a major contributor to GDP. Innovation hubs dot the landscape with Nairobi leading in the number and activity. Konza Technopolis, at the core of the original dream, is moving full-steam despite past funding hiccups.

A vibrant tech-savvy youth remains restless, creating apps to address real-life challenges across the economic spectrum. Most of these largely leverage the smartphone penetration, which is at more than half of the phones in the market. Kenyan-based tech start-ups are attracting global capital right from pre-seed to seed rounds. The country stands shoulder to shoulder with, and at times better than, countries such as Nigeria and South Africa in this space.

Capital investments

In many ways, that Kenya is a destination for global tech capital investments is a vote of confidence not only in our technology talent but also offers a real chance for Kenyan-born technology businesses to compete globally. But a lot more need to be done.

Besides policies to catalyse growth in the sector, there is a 40 per cent minimum local content in tech procurements in material and labour. But the government ought to prop the local tech industry through a favourable tax regime that would stimulate growth. Incorporation of the ICT sector into the marketing of Kenyan goods and services would see tech products and services promoted alongside tourism, coffee, tea, horticulture and the like. It should also offer test beds for start-ups.

Sadly, there are big gaps between policy pronouncements and government officials’ actions. In most governments, the leadership care less about the potential they have to stimulate local tech growth and realise its true dividend for the nation.

Economically advanced countries did not just develop by wholly adopting foreign products and services. Their governments did not actively compete with local businesses as if intended on crowding the businesses out. Their governments actively encouraged consumption of what their people produced.

In Kenya, the government is a dominant player in the economy. Of last year’s Sh3 trillion Budget, 10 per cent went into tech services. Imagine if governments spent even 10 per cent of this on supporting tech start-ups through buying local solutions!