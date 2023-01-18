Mumia G. Osaaji: To beat terrorism threat, invest in armed drones

The CIA’s revelation that Al-Shabaab terrorists now possess drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), is chilling.

That means the terrorists can spy on and thwart both the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the Somalia National Army (SNA).

The forces ranged against Al-Shabaab have not deployed armed drones despite the decisive role the equipment increasingly plays as force multipliers on the evolving modern battlefield.

And they are incredibly cheaper to acquire and maintain. Kenya, with an annual defence budget of over $1.2 billion (Sh149 billion), has adequate resources to acquire high-quality attack drones for use in Somalia and against the M-23 insurgents in DR Congo.

The critical surveillance assets have the capability to allow Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to identify and interdict terrorists and insurgents from a safe distance.

Some come with heat-seeking infrared sensors that can also track terror operatives who plant the dreaded improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They can deliver quick surgical strikes on highly mobile and elusive targets while providing close-quarter air support during pitched encounters.

There is a wide array of drones to choose from. The veteran Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 comes complete with laser rangefinders, laser designators, satellite navigation pods and identification friend or foe systems. The $5 million drone can fly up to 740 km to a target and loiter overhead for up to 37 hours.

There is also the one-way ‘suicide’ drone—such as the American-made Phoenix Ghost, the Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 600. These are ‘loitering munitions’, uniquely designed for a single attack near the frontlines.

The Chinese-made Wing Loong 2, the Yabhon United 40 (Smart Eye 2), designed and developed by the UAE-based manufacturer ADCOM Systems, and the South African-made Milkor 380 reconnaissance and attack drone are other options.

Steps should also be taken to integrate the drone systems within the border patrol and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) of the National Police Service (NPS), which repeatedly face serious operational challenges against cattle rustlers, bandits and terrorists.

Operational space

The decision by President William Ruto to designate the Inspector-General of Police as the NPS accounting officer should provide operational space for the police to upgrade their assets, which includes acquiring assorted drones.

It is encouraging that the Elgeyo Marakwet County government has purchased a surveillance drone to support ASTU in operations against armed livestock thieves in Kerio Valley. But the UAV may not meet the specifications for drones in combat environments. That is why the police need their own.

With the new government committed to improving the terms of service and welfare of the police, it is time to jettison the entrenched traditional procurement malfeasance that has perennially resulted in expenditure on non-existent or obsolete equipment.

Integrate drones as organic, intrinsic and indivisible parts of the security and defence systems. Its negligible price and cost-effectiveness in asymmetrical combat make the drone a platform that will tip the fortunes of KDF and the police.