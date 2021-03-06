Multi-agency operations at port bearing fruit

Mombasa Port

An aerial view of operations area at the Port of Mombasa on March 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Cyrus Oguna

Government spokesperson

GoK

The introduction of the multi-agency concept of operation at all Ports of entry into Kenya has led to reforms that are bearing fruit in terms of efficient logistics, revenue growth and promoting regional integration.

