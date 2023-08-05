Much to ponder on civilisation on continent

Africa is overcoming all its past inhibitions and marching toward redefining the future of its civilisation. Civilisation here means the stage of development that is considered most advanced.

Perhaps what has historically seemed like a slower advancement pace has been working in our favour so that at this point in time Africa can have its moment.

The geographical make-up of the continent of Africa had an impact on historical civilization of the continent and its people.

Despite Africa being the second largest continent in size, we had the shortest coastline with natural harbours that could accommodate large ships.

Our coastal indentations around the continent simply did not allow it, unlike for instance the continent of Europe consisting of islands and peninsulas making them easier to access. East Africa has natural harbours, but Sub-Saharan Africa has shallow coastal waters that large ships couldn’t navigate during the age of exploration - 16th and 17th Centuries.

When large vessels came close enough to shore, one needed a smaller ship to transport goods from the larger vessel to the mainland.

Early 20th Century saw massive constructions of deepwater ports that aided ease of access to African regions, for instance the Lagos port in 1921. But these came much later.

Rivers that reach to the interior of the continent proved troublesome for early traders due to sand bars that would block large vessels from navigating the rivers or steep escarpments along the thin coastal plains.

The Congo River, or river Zaire as it was formally known has many rapids and waterfalls near the sea. Niger River similarly has rapids in many sections of it. Other rivers in the continent were dependent on rainfall to be navigable so that made the routes seasonal.

The Nile which flows into the Mediterranean coast, was the most formidable for trade and was a trading post from as early as the 7th Century, that’s why Ancient Cairo and Alexandria became some of the largest cities in the continent due to ease of access. Trade quickly led to development of the port region.

This research and more is contained in Thomas Sowell’s book ‘Conquests and Cultures’ that I highly recommend.

The author sought to understand what factors contributed to the civilisation of different continents - my focus is on Africa.

During the age of discovery when maritime trade was opening up continents to the rest of the world, the book suggests that Africa’s geographical framework acted as a disadvantage due to the limited access to its interior, leading to limited exposure to foreign culture, practices, education, languages, architecture and others from across the world which would have fostered advancement.

I appreciate these findings to the extent that one better understands the patterns of civilisation that occurred in different parts of the world.

My point of departure is more of a philosophical one, in the quest to answer the question ‘Why’? When I look at Africa, I see a continent that from inception was created with significant difficulty to access it.

We must venture to find out what creation in all its glory is communicating. What does it say about how much culture we should import? The tendency to copy and adopt?

What does it say about how much value we place on ourselves? What does it say about our need to integrate the continent especially because the scramble and partition was never our doing? What does it say about how we have taken dominion over our land?

What does it say about the mindset we should have when dealing with the rest of the world if we truly understand our birthright? Will Durant posits that civilization begins where chaos and insecurity end.

There is much to ponder.



