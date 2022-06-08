‘Mtumbaism’ robs us of our identity, pride

As the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party launched its manifesto on Monday, one of the items that seems to have touched a raw nerve in many is the one on mitumba (secondhand clothes) trade, going by the intense reaction on social media.

Obviously, the ensuing debate is heavily influenced by the politics of the day, depending on the side one is arguing for. Politics comes with emotions and, as a result, the debate is more of an emotional rant than logical reasoning.

The mitumba sub-sector is popular for various reasons. It has uplifted many people. Many who would otherwise not afford decent clothing do so through the mitumba market. Millions make a living out of the trade. And for the fashionistas who like to identify with international brands—the Guccis, Diors, Pradas and the like—mitumba becomes their only option since the price tag on new items is widely unaffordable. But even those who can afford new clothes from our local outlets feel the quality does not meet their taste; so, they opt for mitumba.

Familiar and unfamiliar

That said, it is important to interrogate how the mitumba market has affected us. The market brings with it everything that is wearable, in all sizes. Both the familiar and unfamiliar items.

In the rural areas, where people might not be as fashion-savvy as the townsfolk, for instance, it is not impossible to spot someone in fancy pyjamas in the marketplace during the day. You will also find children sweating under heavy winter jackets and boots—because they look ‘cute’.

In this unfamiliarity and lack of proper knowledge, people end up wearing garments that they do not know about and cannot define, and which cannot define them as a people. In spite of their affordability, the mitumba wear can turn a society into a subject of ridicule.

It is time our society took steps to redefine our culture and identity, especially through dress. We should produce, manufacture and wear our own proudly. Then, we can hold our heads high.

We must start the difficult process somewhere.



