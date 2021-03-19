Mt Kilimanjaro could turn into an ‘ecological island’ due to land use

Mt Kilimanjaro

Mt Kilimanjaro with its snow-capped peak.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Claudia Hemp  &  Andreas Hemp

What you need to know:

  • Between 1976 and 2000 there were dramatic changes to the strips of land between Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Meru.
  • Nowadays, Mt Kilimanjaro is almost surrounded by developed areas that include wheat farms and sugar cane plantations.

Over the years, there’s been extensive urbanisation and development at the base of Mt Kilimanjaro, which could change what lives on the mountain.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.