Mt Kenya UDA must play smart

Mount Kenya leaders and supporters of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) must play smart to clinch early victory on August 9.

As the most critical support base of Deputy President William Ruto, they must do all in their power to ensure he garners the highest possible portion of the seven million votes in the Mt Kenya region and Gema vote pockets spread across the country.

To start with, it’s important to separate emotions from strategy in listening to Senator Cleophas Malala’s pitch for Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, former Vice-President Musalia Mudavadi, to become Ruto’s running mate. Whether the senator is awake to it or not, his proposal is the most viable — and easiest — path to early victory, though not for the reasons he gave. He’s only concerned about what Mudavadi gets and sharing the spoils of war.

In ordinary contests, I should be pitching for my fellow tribesman to be the running mate. But these are not ordinary times and cold-eyed strategic thinking devoid of usual ethnic nationalism is called for.

Talking of ethnic nationalism, it’s easy to show voters how caring and inclusive the DP is in appointing one of my own as his running mate and, perhaps, his potential successor in 2032.

It’s not in doubt that all the Mt Kenya personalities drooling for the running mate appointment — Prof Kithure Kindiki, William Kabogo, Rigathi Gachagua, Mwangi Kiunjuri, Alice Wahome and Moses Kuria, among others — make for good candidates. But these are not ordinary times, especially for Mt Kenya.

‘Deep state’ machinery

They must not make things difficult for Ruto but grant him as much flexibility as possible to do whatever it takes to gain the highest advantage against the Azimio La Umoja competitors led by ODM chief Raila Odinga.

It’s all about a winning strategy to beat an Azimio team led by a sitting President, a Commander-in-Chief, and backed by the considerable force of the entire civil service and — as per the DP’s own allegation — ‘deep state’ machinery.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary thinking, strategy and tactics. The Mt Kenya UDA strategy caucus need no reminding that a presidential election under the 2010 Constitution is won on two key parameters: Article 138 of the Constitution says a presidential candidate will be declared winner if he garners 50 per cent-plus one vote (50+1) of the total votes cast and 25 per cent of the vote in not less than half of all the counties (24 out of 47).

This is a very high threshold to achieve. It was inserted in the Constitution to compel presidential candidates and political parties to work the hardest in persuading the largest number of supporters possible to vote for them; compelling them to make compromises even with individuals and groups that they would ordinarily avoid or ignore; and to build broad coalitions to secure the magical 50+1 and at least a 24 county sweep under a winning tent.

This is the hard sweat proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) intended to evade by outsourcing the heavy lifting of persuasion and compromise to regional chieftains eyeing key posts in government.

In strategic terms, the so-called “vote-rich” Mt Kenya vote basket and Gema vote enclaves scattered across the country make the biggest difference at boosting the presidential vote. However, they fall short on the counties count. The Gema nation boasts only 11 solid counties and a winning candidate has to scrounge around for 14 more even if he or she were to take the entire lot.

Running mate position

In the absence of a presidential candidate from Mt Kenya, it is not feasible for UDA to take the entire lot, and President Kenyatta is expected to hive off a chunk of both votes and counties complement for Azimio.

Which brings us to the utility for Mt Kenya UDA base to be strategically magnanimous and grant the DP the widest latitude he needs to choose his running mate from whatever region he deems most productive in meeting the 24-county threshold.

The four counties of western Kenya are important and critical to seal off with a heavy investment like a running mate position, considering that they have a historical proclivity to lean towards Mr Odinga.

The only time the region pivoted towards Mudavadi and away from Odinga was in 2013, when the former was a presidential candidate enjoying the support of then President Mwai Kibaki.

Mt Kenya can trade off the DP seat with Cabinet appointments and other spoils after victory is secured. It’s also not too much to ask persuading the Mt Kenya voters to forego an apparent low-hanging advantage of a running mate in view of the fact that the region has held the presidency for a combined 35 years (Jomo Kenyatta 15 and Kibaki and Uhuru 10 each) and produced three vice-presidents — Kibaki, Josephat Karanja and George Saitoti.

The Mt Kenya UDA base must be smart, strategic, tactical and unconventional in dealing a death blow to ethnically organised politics like this country has never seen before.