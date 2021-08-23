Mt Kenya’s dalliance with parties not good for Ruto

As we get into the dynamic game of numbers and tactics just a year to the 2022 General Election, there is puzzle to be unravelled: Is Mount Kenya region in full support of William Ruto becoming President? Will the Deputy President’s relationship with the region’s politicians work as they form multiple parties?

Despite the crumbled arrangement that brought the ruling Jubilee Party to power – the coming together of the Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions to form the sitting government, the ‘Mountain’ remains steadfast in its contribution to the numbers, which Dr Ruto is supposedly banking on in his quest for State House.

The prevailing Jubilee ineptitude is a product of a united Mountain. His local’s tendency to backslide from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is a homeboy, which has landed them in problems.

Recently, a section of renowned leaders from Mt Kenya came out clearly at a press conference to submit their thoughts and blueprint on forming unity among their parties. Martha Karua, Mwangi Kiunjuri and Moses Kuria, all of whom have their own political parties, are already sending a signal of uniting so as to sit at the bargaining table in the Uhuru Succession. But is Dr Ruto ready to condone political bargaining at such a critical time, having in mind that Mr Kuria is among his top foot soldiers?

Tune has changed

The region now has many political parties and others yet to emerge with different formations and there’s a possibility that they will unite for a common goal. The mantra used by Jubilee was that Uhuru Kenyatta would be President for 10 years and Dr Ruto to succeed him by another decade but the tune has changed.

The President’s allies from the region maintain that he has ‘debt’ — a case well illustrated by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in a statement, “You can’t buy a Kikuyu; you can only rent one”, a phrase that must give the DP a political puzzle on how what seems to be a sinking ship.

Take a case of the recent by-elections, where the close allies of the DP had been placed in a smoky kitchen of teargas and petty arrests for pushing interests against Jubilee, which is supposedly controlled from the Mountain.

Local politicians — such as MPs Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome and Kimani Ichung’wa and Senator Mithika Linturi – are the pioneer Ruto backers in the region, propelling his agenda even before the falling-out in the party, but their momentum has been waning.

Politics being a game of numbers, one has to play the cards with care and focus. But the DP does not entertain the formidable structure of a coalition to win an election – as seen in his recent rubbishing of people coming together in forming some.