MSMEs can be panacea to low tax revenue

Kenya continues to face an unprecedentedly deteriorating cash flow situation, leading to delayed disbursements to county governments and payment of civil servants' salaries.

This is partly attributed to increasing public expenditure demands compared to achievable tax and non-tax revenues. Investing more in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) could solve this.

A UN report shows MSMEs’ important role in the economy. The primary source of net job creation in many countries, they are the driving force of private sector innovation and sustainability.

It posits that MSMEs are the predominant form of enterprise and major contributors to economic growth, generating 50-60 per cent of value-added tax (VAT).

The country aims to grow tax revenues to above 17.8 per cent of GDP in FY2023/24 and 18 per cent over the medium term, scaling-up revenue collection to Sh3 trillion in FY2023/24 and Sh4 trillion over the medium term.

Research indicates that Kenya’s tax-to-GDP ratio in 2020, at 15.3 per cent, was lower than the average of the 31 African countries, which was 16 per cent then.

Revisit initiatives

Kenya has attempted to implement the turnover tax and presumptive tax regimes in vain. It is time we revisited such initiatives to bring hundreds of these entities on board.

Only through such a bold move shall we not only reduce the tax burden on a few Kenyans but also increase tax revenue.

The President is seeking Rwanda’s help to tweak the electronic billing system to ramp up tax collection, especially in the informal sector.

Rwanda has almost doubled its VAT collections, and Kenya hopes to replicate this success. Rwanda’s version of electronic billing provides real-time data and is increasingly capturing the informal sector, making it efficient in tax collection.

Help to net entities

Perhaps the system will help to net entities such as jua kali fabricators, carpentry works, masonry works, the transport sector, especially matatu operators, small business retail operators in towns and rural areas, high-end beauty shops and city salons, AirBnB operators in luxury apartments in major cities across and commercial agricultural farming.

Further, we need to benchmark with Rwanda on its income tax law, which provides an elaborate interpretation of income to consist of services and employment like activities of a crafts person, singer, artist and player, sports, cultural and leisure activities, crop farming, animal farming, fishing and forestry activities. The list is comprehensive. It’s through this that we could expand our tax base.

In addition, it is important to develop a simplified accounting framework for tax compliance for MSMEs. This will support their financial sustainability in Kenya. We cannot wish taxes away. As Albert Bushnell Hart says, “Taxation is the price which civilized communities pay for the opportunity of remaining civilized”.