Mr President-elect, assist youth and women to help deliver climate goals

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. President-elect William Ruto, let me start by wishing you all the very best as the country’s new CEO.

I recently journeyed north by road from Nairobi to Wajir, a beautiful, culture-rich county. While there, I witnessed first-hand the effects of the ongoing drought—the product of four failed rainy seasons in a row. Food is getting harder to come by, as is water, hurting families and their livestock. This is badly affecting school attendance and stoking malnutrition.

From my interaction with the community, I came to understand that, while the area has long been semi-arid, the intensity and frequency of droughts are increasingly getting worse with each passing year.

Wajir is not an isolated case, however. We live in a climate crisis and [are] fast running out of time to act. As Wajir bakes under the sun, cities are choking on pollution. Villages are being washed away by floods as others experience failed rains, hurting thousands of rural farmers and curtailing food supply.

Climate change

While climate change is a global phenomenon, every country has a role to play in the war. But the government cannot do it alone. It will take more hands, including the private sector, development partners, NGOs, households, women and youth.

Kenya is a youthful country and, therefore, youth should be at the heart of decision-making. If nothing changes, this generation and the ones after it are likely to experience the worst impacts of climate change. Our future is at stake; which is why our views must be taken seriously by decision-makers.

On behalf of the youth, may I point your attention, President-elect Ruto, to three potentially transformative proposals. It’s encouraging to note that your manifesto highlighted the environment and climate change as one of the key areas your administration will focus on.

Our first proposal is that much will be achieved if your administration considers working with the youth to establish a Youth Presidential Climate Commission for Kenya—essentially, a formal, independent body that will give a permanent voice to youth in climate-related decision-making.

Climate action

The next is, to elevate the roles of women and youth in climate action through policy frameworks that encourage their participation in the fight against climate change through avenues such as innovation and entrepreneurship. For instance, a fund to finance women and youth-led enterprises in climate-related fields such as renewable energy, water harvesting, agroforestry, solid waste management and clean cooking solutions could go a long way. Other areas include low-carbon transportation, climate-smart agriculture, green buildings, and drought and flood mitigation and response technologies.

You see, Mr President-elect, besides creating a livable environment, rolling out climate-smart actions will create thousands of sustainable jobs and lift the economy. An estimated 26 million jobs will be created in Africa by 2050 from fresh investments in renewable energy, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Plant trees

Curbing deforestation is our third point. It is not enough to just plant trees; existing ones must be protected from encroachment and felling. Tied to this is the need to preserve green spaces in cities. Forests are not only strategic water catchment sources but also nature’s purifiers.

Adopting these proposals will build upon the foundation the country has already laid.

Pretty much every sector of the economy is exposed to climate change. Our gross domestic product performance relies on climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, tourism and manufacturing. Adaptation is, thus, the highest priority, not only through preventing further losses and damage but underpinning infrastructure and economic development while safeguarding lives, livelihoods and social development.

Climate change and environmental conservation is not just another issue; it’s an affair that is intrinsic to the politics of our survival.