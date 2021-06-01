Mr President, BBI reggae has further divided the nation

In his address to political leaders from Nyanza region last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated that his desire was to leave behind a proud, united nation. However, if recent developments are anything to interpret, this might remain wishful thinking.

Shortly after being sworn-in for a second term, President Kenyatta unveiled an ambitious economic plan dubbed the Big Four Agenda – manufacturing, affordable housing scheme, food security and universal health care – on which, he said, his legacy would be founded.

The Big Four Agenda, a revolutionary plan by a government that had severely underperformed in its first term, was launched in a murky political moment. The August 8, 2017 presidential election had plunged the country into a political crisis that inspired grave conversations, including self-determination.

And because a country’s economic prospects cannot be disentangled from its politics, a political compromise was necessary for the realisation of the Big Four. At least that is how Statehouse operatives read the March 9, 2018 handshake between the president and his hitherto political nemesis Raila Odinga. If there was more to it, politically, we may have to wait longer. Meanwhile, an examination of the state of President Kenyatta’s legacy, about which he has developed sudden obsession during his second term, is instructive.

Let’s start with the Big Four. Little manufacturing is taking place in Kenya. The county still imports basic commodities like mugs and door mats.

Although the government had made commendable strides in the manufacturing sector, those gains have been halted by the pandemic. We have to remember that Kenya wasn’t doing well economically even before Covid-19. Most businesses were already going under, commodity prices were rising and most low-income families were living their lives worrying where the next meal would come from.

Global financial crunch

The global financial crunch occasioned by Covid-19 containment measures rocked the Kenyan economic boat further. If there was some form of delusion on the side of the government that Kenya was food-secure, or approaching that stage, the high numbers of people in need of food recorded during lockdown exposed such thoughts as fertile imagination. The universal health care project collapsed even before it was rolled out. Those in charge of the exercise said lack of funds was the main causation.

Access to sustainable healthcare is still a major problem . With public health facilities stretched to capacity, most Kenyans are starved of basic health care and are unable to afford private hospitals.

Cost of housing in Kenya is high. Many people still struggle to pay rent – seen by housing experts as uneconomical and exploitative. If President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga intended to unite Kenyans through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), that dream is now – in the words of the High Court – null and void. The handshake hasn’t united Kenyans. If anything, it has expanded the fissures even more.