Mozambique is a ticking time bomb for Kenya

Cabo Delgado

By  Kiyo Nganga

Head of strategic services

Armistice Security Consult International

What you need to know:

  • The militants have demonstrated military capability, tact and ability to seize and control large spaces or territories.
  • Mozambican security agencies seem overwhelmed by the Islamic State of Central Africa Province (Iscap). 

The situation in Mozambique is not just a danger to the Southern African country; it poses a danger down to South Africa, up to Zambia, Zimbabwe and DR Congo and then up to East Africa, especially Tanzania and Kenya.

