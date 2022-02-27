Move beyond the mundane in campaigns

Every five years, Kenyans are treated to a season of wild promises which, if they were truly kept when the aspiring leaders ascend to those high offices, life would be like in that Utopian state we all crave. But every election cycle since Independence has come with the same promises yet different aspirants.

Some tremendous steps in development over the years notwithstanding, some parts of this country are still at those levels that the freedom heroes were fighting to eradicate. To quote Founding President Jomo Kenyatta, “our people are still poor beyond endurance”.

The three common enemies his government swore to eradicate—hunger, diseases and ignorance—are still with us, though not at the then level.

The dream of the Founding Fathers is yet to be realised and, as Kenyans await a general election on August 9, the aspiring leaders should prioritise the core needs of the citizens. For instance, 60 years after independence, it hurts to talk of illiteracy in some parts of the republic. It is puzzling to see insecurity escalating to a level where the authorities seem incapable of restoring peace, which would let the residents to be free of banditry and resume normal activities.

There is so much the politicians should be promising Kenyans instead of showing their prowess at insults and dwelling on mediocrity. The youth population that is jobless, though highly educated and skilled, should be their top priority and focused political leaders with sober forward-planning thinking should propound doable ways and means during campaigns on how this gnawing problem would be tackled.

But a glimpse of some of our campaign meetings brings out the mediocrity that is Kenyan political leaders. What we hear about most is the failure of past governments of which they were part and parcel. Points are believed to be scored, when individuals are attacked at rallies and the crowd applaud. But today’s voter is enlightened.