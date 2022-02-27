Move beyond the mundane in campaigns

Politicians should be compelled to get back to the real agenda of their election campaigns.

By  David M. Kigo

Every five years, Kenyans are treated to a season of wild promises which, if they were truly kept when the aspiring leaders ascend to those high offices, life would be like in that Utopian state we all crave. But every election cycle since Independence has come with the same promises yet different aspirants.

