Mother tongue a tool for inclusive learning

The debate for and against the use of mother tongues, also known as indigenous, forest or home languages, has been alive within scholarly and social cycles for decades since the observance of the International Mother Language Day was declared by the General Assembly of Unesco in 1999 and henceforth marked every February 21.

Before then, the issue of the choice of the language of instruction has been discussed and researched a great deal under the auspices of the Language Bureau of the African Union.

The objectives of the day are rooted in the Unesco philosophy on inclusive learning, specifically under Social Development Goal No. 4, which draws attention to the need for multilingual teaching and learning.

In Kenya, this year’s celebration of the International Mother Tongue Day will be marked at the Africa International University, Nairobi under the theme ”Multilingual Education: The Foundation of Learning”. Under the auspices of the Multilingual Education Network of Eastern Africa (Milen).

One of the coordinators and Lead Hosts of Milen, Prof Catherine Ndungo, observed that the membership of this body consists of institutions and individuals who share a keen interest in the promotion of literacy in a variety of languages.

Towards this end, Milen has been working with a number of other interested institutions to advance the need for the promotion of the use of mother tongues in education. These partner organisations include Bible Translation (BTL), a non-profit institution, and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, a government agency charged with the approval, design, development and publication of education materials for schools in Kenya.

In furtherance of their interests and objectives, the organisations have achieved a lot in developing reading and teaching materials for use in the instruction of learners in the pre-primary levels and the early-school levels up to Grade 3.

According to Timothy Kamau, a lead researcher at BTL, literacy materials for mother tongue education in Kenya are now available in Tharaka, Kikuyu, Kamba, Dholuo, Meru, Sabaot, Embu, Mbeere, Taita, Davida, Digo, Duruma, Pokomo, Giriama, Maragoli, Kisii, Bukusu, Somali, Maasai, Turkana, Burji, Redille, Samburu, Tugen, Pokot and Kalenjin, among other languages.

Other important players in this venture include the Bible Society of Kenya which has in the last few decades written and published Bibles and other related reading scriptural materials in some of Kenya’s hitherto “hidden mother tongues including Suba, the Mijikenda clusters of tongues and others in the “Luhya’ and Meru linguistic cluster as well.

This is an important milestone given that Kenya has over 44 mother tongues and out of these, literacy materials have been developed for about 30, representing 75 percent achievement. This is no mean feat considering that these ventures are done on a voluntary basis, often with meagre funding or support.

In almost all Kenyan communities, however, mother tongues are used in more ways than just a medium of learning and teaching. More importantly, they serve as a tool for imparting all knowledge in a culture into which a child is born and brought up.

These languages carry the linguistic landscape which contains the child’s cognitive, affective and psychomotor skills, values and practices in the child’s formative years of life. More importantly, the mother tongue is the only linguistic medium through which the entire personality of the child is shaped, nurtured and directed.

Thus, this year’s event is appropriately themed: Mother Tongue the Foundation of Learning. The theme underscores the crucial role that mother tongues play in laying the foundation of a child’s life.

Apart from this, education imparted through the mother tongue medium is a key component that promotes democracy and inclusion in learning by making information and communication more accessible for the learner.

Furthermore, this type of learning and teaching enhances the highest level of achievement by the learner through comprehension of technical, scientific, philosophical and technological concepts. Additionally, and more importantly, it helps the learner to find relevance in their learning and the ability to use the experience gained to fulfil their personal needs and aspirations.

These possibilities are, otherwise, much more difficult to achieve by the learned when instructed in a non-mother tongue and especially, a non-African language.

Today, all over the world, it is accepted that mother tongue in education helps bridge the intellectual gap not just between children from poor and privileged backgrounds but also equips the learner to appreciate and internalise one’s cultural wisdom, values, skills, wisdom and practices as well as a general world view. These are the main domains of formal, informal and non-formal education that form the basis of producing a wholesome personality.

This view is well articulated in the writings of many leading education scholars and linguists. An apt example here is the article by Bert Van Pinxterne that appeared in the highly respected International Journal of Education.

Stagnation

In the February 2022 issue number 88, the paper entitled, “Language of Instruction in Education in Africa: How New Questions Help Generate New Answers”. In this article, Pinxterne emphasises that one of the major reasons for the stagnation of the development of school education in Africa is the continued use of Western linguistic and instructional paradigms currently in use have largely failed to realize the desired goals.

He exemplifies this argument with data from Botswana (South Africa) and Estonia (North Eastern Europe), both of which between 1966 and 1999 adopted new policies to use indigenous languages or mother tongues as a medium of instruction in the lower grades of school, leading to a sharp increase in their National Gross Enrolment Ratios up to 25 percent. Therefore, he asserts, a transition to more use of mother tongue media in basic education in the next decade or two is inevitable.

In the Kenyan and African context, except countries that use their African national languages as the language of basic education such as Tanzania (Kiswahili), Ethiopia (Amharic), Malawi (Chichewa), South Africa (9 mother tongues to name but a few and many Arabic-speaking countries such as Somalia, Mauritania, Morocco, Libya, Egypt, Djibouti, Tunisia, most nations still stick on the use of languages of their former colonisers.

In these states, English, French and Portuguese are regarded as the best choices for early or entire schooling. Foreign languages are taken to be not only politically neutral but the most effective vehicle to carry learners into the highest levels of intellectual accomplishment. However, this claim is only a smoke-screen to allow the perpetuation of the cultural and economic hegemony of the Western powers over their former colonial dominions.

A quick look at Kenya’s language in education policy points to a gap that has proved difficult to fill since the colonial years to date. This is because the policy is a complex maze of a tri-focal perspective that has endured and continues to defy time. At the base is the mother tongue or indigenous language while at upper primary the medium becomes solely English excluding Kiswahili which is also a national as well as co-official language with English.

The average Kenyan child, therefore, is forced to grow up learning in their mother tongue only up to grade school, at least theoretically before being immersed in an English medium learning system. Alongside this difficult process, the child is also forced to learn Swahili well enough to excel in it at the end of primary and secondary cycles.

Linguistic burden

But why is the above linguistic burden a problem as far as learning in early basic years is concerned? It is almost impossible for a young child to learn and master three languages simultaneously. The ideal is for such a child to learn the home language (or mother tongue) and thereafter use it as a base for acquiring the other two or even more languages The Kenyan and by extension, African linguistic situation historically, has at one time been experienced in all post-colonial countries globally.

However, we must remember that learning and teaching in a unilingual environment enhances the quality and speed of digesting and imparting education. It is also a more practical and affordable system of education. Therefore, although it is impossible to develop all our mother tongues simultaneously to the level where each will be able to serve as a tool for all levels of formal education.

To conclude, let us remember that today most of the developed and developing nations in the world use a unilingual medium of education. This is to say that children in those countries use their home, first or indigenous languages in their learning right from pre-school to doctoral level.

They neither experience any break in their medium of learning nor do they have to put up with the huge problem of having to learn and master three or more languages simultaneously and then acquire learning in all the languages.

This is the reality whether one considers the most advanced economies such as Russia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and China or the emerging ones such as Brazil, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong or Saud Arabia.

Unilingual education is the way to go but, when the situation presents itself, letting our children learn as many local and global languages is a necessity. If we want to develop faster scientifically and technologically then unilingual instruction is the way to go on the other hand, if we must mould our children to become culturally and spiritually well-grounded personalities, then the base or foundation is the use of our mother tongues, home or indigenous languages.