Most profitable areas to invest in land in Kenya

Over the past decades, buying land has proven to be a good investment in Kenya because it is less risky in comparison to other asset classes such as stocks.

Further, land cannot lose its value all of a sudden. Regardless of the prevailing world economic situation, the value of land constantly increases.

In Kenya, land prices are always appreciating, even in the most remote places once there are positive government policies, infrastructural and population growth.

Land prices have defied the toughest economic times to remain the only appreciating asset

In some areas, land prices have appreciated almost triple within the last five years. For example, an acre of land in Kitengela five years ago was going for Sh3 million but now it is Sh12 million.

A survey by real estate company Username Investments has revealed some of the best areas to invest in land in Kenya.

The first is Nakuru city. Elevation of the Nakuru Municipality to a city in 2021 has seen the prices of land in Nakuru experience a jump. The new city has been attracting investors from all over, from factories, expanding companies and new businesses.

Secondly, Nakuru has a population of over 2.1 million people, making it the third most populated county after Nairobi and Kiambu. This population driven by urbanization has created more opportunities for real estate investments.

Accessing licenses

Thirdly, the city has more favourable business requirements compared to Nairobi. In recent data, the city was ranked among the best areas for small businesses by the Kenya Manufacturers Association.

This is because of the ease of accessing licenses and a friendly business environment. This has further opened up the city for more business opportunities with more companies opening offices here.

Fourth, is its infrastructure network. The upcoming expansion of Nakuru – Nairobi highway, ongoing expansion of Lanet Airport, expansion of Afraha Stadium and creation of training centres has also seen most investor’s eye real estate properties on sale in Nakuru.

Lastly, Nakuru City enjoys an average appreciation of land prices of 12.7 per cent thus ensuring investors reap benefits.

Some of the areas you can consider investing in real estate in Nakuru include Ngata, which according to the County Land Price Report, land prices in the area rise by 20.66 per cent every year, making it one of the best performing satellite towns.

The next one is Sobea which is adjacent to Ngata and has continuously witnessed appreciation of land prices because of factories such as Simba Cement, Ganglong, Royal Steel Mills etc. Residential buildings are also coming up in estates around this area.

Lane area

Many investors also appear to have a keen eye on Lanet area, commonly known as the Home of Battalions, a name originating from the military training academy and barracks established in the area during the colonial era. It hosts the Kenya Military Academy and ongoing expansion of Nakuru Lanet airport.

Then there is Pipeline which has grown gradually with more investors eyeing affordable properties in the area. The area has some good estates such as Mutaita. Other areas include Bahati, Mangu, Njoro and Rongai.

After Nakuru, the second top place to buy land is Kajiado County which has experienced considerable growth in the past few years.

Major developments in the area have attracted investors. For instance, the Standard Gauge Railway passes through the county. Such developments have further brightened the prospects of this cosmopolitan county stirring economic growth.

Kajiado County has great potential. Unlike other counties like Nairobi it’s not overexploited. Its close proximity to the capital city makes it even more appealing and worthwhile.

Kajiado has also appeared in lists of the richest counties in Kenya numerous times. This clearly shows the lucrative prospects of the county.

Borders Karen

So which areas can you invest in Kajiado County? Ngong ranks first. It sits at the foot of Ngong Hills. It is a town that is just 40 minutes from Nairobi CBD and borders Karen.

Ngong enjoys key infrastructures such as the modern Ngong market, Ngong SGR & SGR Station, tarmac roads such as Ngong – Suswa and the expanded Ngong Road.

According to the County Land Prices Index, Ngong has consistently been recording high appreciation of land prices averaging at 12.9 per cent. This has seen many plots for sale in Ngong Town and its surroundings skyrocket within the last few years.

According to the same index, Kitengela follows Ngong. Land was up 3.6 per cent to Sh13 million for an acre, due to ongoing developments such as roads, malls and increased residential homes. Other areas include Kiserian, Ongata Rongai, Tinga Town and Oletipis.

Machakos County ranks third in the most attractive counties to buy land in Kenya. It is considered the best investment hub since the promulgation of the new Constitution. Its proximity to Nairobi gives the county an upper hand.

Infrastructure investments in Machakos have increased real estate investments.

Areas to invest in property in Machakos County include Matuu, Athi River, Syokimau and Kangundo.

Matuu is a town located midway between Nairobi and Kitui en route to Garissa. Matuu town has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It has now become one of the largest urban centres in Machakos County.

This town has gradually become an economic hub of the surrounding constituencies. It has also become a key transit centre to Nairobi, Thika and parts of Central and Eastern Kenya. There are some affordable properties in Matuu selling with prices below Sh500,000.

An acre in Athi River rose 3.8 per cent to Sh15.4 million. This means that an investor is assured of a number of benefits.

Syokimau land prices have increased by 2.7 per cent in Syokimau to retail at Sh23.1 million for an acre according to land prices report.

Kangundo, a cosmopolitan area that Nairobians prefer investing in, has close proximity to Nairobi’s CBD. As more Kenyans move out of the heavily congested and costly capital of Nairobi, Kangundo Road is proving to be a top choice for them.

The area enjoys improved public transport and businesses have opened along the area.

Land prices in this area have been increasing rapidly. A size of land that was selling between Sh100,000 to Sh200,000 is now selling between Sh400,000 to Sh1 million.

The government has also started dualing Nairobi's busy Eastern Bypass, which stretches from Mombasa Road to the Thika Superhighway.

Some of the most common areas you can invest in along Kangundo Road include Malaa, Ruai, Kantafu, Joska, Koma, Kamulu and Kamaki’s. These towns are less than an hour’s drive from Nairobi CBD.

The other county with promising returns is Kiambu County. Kiambu town saw a 4.8 per cent increase to Sh39.7 million for an acre according to the Land Prices Report.

While this may not be affordable to many, one can invest in areas where you can find some affordable land projects. Some of the areas include Ruiru, Juja, Kikuyu area, Thogoto, Gikambura and Zambezi.