Morning joy finally here as President Samia Suluhu visits Kenya

Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan addresses the National Assembly as the first female President in the country's history, at the Parliament in Dodoma, Tanzania, on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Mike Kinja

Political commentator

The rebirth of the East Africa Community seems to be coming faster than expected. And the party pushing hardest is the hitherto most unlikely. A few months ago, Tanzania looked like the weakest link in the integration chain of the six countries that are part of the larger East African region. But not anymore!

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.