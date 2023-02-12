Morning-after pill can cause you problems

Many youths don’t know how to use the emergency contraceptive pill (ECP), or the morning-after pill. Many female university students misuse the pill, oblivious to the consequences.

ECP is a type of birth control that can be used in emergency situations when typical birth control fails or in case of rape.

Medically, the pill should be used within a specific period after sexual intercourse for pregnancy not to occur. It seems to be an emergency pill any more but a form of contraceptive and girls are misusing it with abandon.

We have seen increased cases of teenage pregnancy and HIV in the past years.

Myths and misconceptions about ECPs have misled girls into being infected with HIV.

The pill does not prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs); it only prevents ovulation, hence preventing pregnancy. It can cause a shift in the ovulation cycle, hormonal imbalance and a change in the menstrual cycle, hence irregular periods.

Frequency

Doctors say the pill should be used twice a year and its frequent use can easily cause ectopic pregnancy. We have heard cases where ECPs have failed, leading to unwanted pregnancies. This causes distress to the woman, with most of them ending up procuring backstreet abortions, risking their overall health and well-being.

The pill is easily accessible as it can be bought over the counter, making the girls not try other long-term contraceptive methods.

Peer pressure that using a condom is not sexually satisfying makes them use the pill every time they have sex, not knowing the consequences.

They should visit a medical practitioner for proper guidance and advice on long-term contraception.

Young people should not ignore the use of condoms, which, when used correctly, can prevent STIs and unwanted pregnancies. Awareness of the risk of frequently using ECP is needed to also reduce the number of HIV cases.