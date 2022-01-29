More trouble for Johnson: Was MP sacked for being Muslim?

Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking to MPs to update them on the situation in Ukraine, in the House of Commons in London on January 25, 2022.

Photo credit: AFP | Courtesy

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

You might think the government of Boris Johnson is in enough trouble, facing claims of holding lockdown-breaking parties at the Prime Minister’s residence and blackmailing MPs into voting as it wishes.

