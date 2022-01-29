More trouble for Johnson: Was MP sacked for being Muslim?

You might think the government of Boris Johnson is in enough trouble, facing claims of holding lockdown-breaking parties at the Prime Minister’s residence and blackmailing MPs into voting as it wishes.

But there is more. Last week a charge was raised that a government minister was sacked because of her Islamic faith.

Nusrat Ghani was relieved of her post as Transport Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle in 2020. In an interview with the Sunday Times, she said, “I was told at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that my ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an issue.”

She said a government whip told her this was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

Ms Ghani said she was shocked when the issue of her faith was raised. “It was like being punched in the stomach,” she said. “I felt humiliated and powerless.”

Dramatic move

The ex-minister said she was warned not to complain about the decision or “I would be ostracised by my colleagues and my career and reputation would be destroyed.” She therefore declined to pursue a complaint.

In a dramatic move after the interview was published, the government’s chief whip, Mark Spencer, the man responsible for party discipline, said he was the individual who spoke to Ms Ghani and he denied using the words she claimed.

“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory,” he said.

The “Muslimness” affair stirred passions in Westminster, with such respected figures as Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, the former chair of the ruling Conservative Party, taking a wider view.

She argued that there was a “pattern” of Islamophobia in the party, where “Islamophobic racism is not viewed as seriously as other forms of racism”.

She said Ms Ghani’s experience had been an open secret at Westminster, where she had “struggled to be heard” for nearly two years.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the allegations must be “investigated properly and racism routed out”.

Prime Minister Johnson ordered a Cabinet Office inquiry into the Muslim MP’s claims. He said, “This is something I take extremely seriously.”

Ms Ghani said she welcomed the investigation. “The terms of reference of the inquiry must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the whip.”

* * *

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has never seemed a very popular member of Britain’s upper crust, but the way the Royal Family dealt with his problems recently was ruthless, to say the least.

Victoria Giuffre claims she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew when she was 17 in 2001 after being trafficked to him by his friend, the American financier Jeffrey Epstein. It is an allegation which the prince vehemently denies. However, Giuffre’s civil claim for damages has been dragging on for years, too long for Buckingham Palace.

In two short sentences, the palace stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and barred his use of the designation His Royal Highness, effectively making him a private citizen.

Andrew, 61, is the second son of Queen Elizabeth and royal supporters felt his situation was threatening the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne this year.

* * *

First we had French, Italian and Spanish restaurants to tell us ignorant Britons what good food is all about. Then came a huge wave of Asian eateries, predominantly Chinese and Indian, whose menus excited the taste buds of the locals.

Thai, Korean and Japanese establishments just about mopped up the remaining gaps in international cuisine… just about, but not quite. What about Africa? I cannot make authoritative statements on the matter, but I can say there is a restaurant in north London which offers meals which would be readily identifiable by any reader of this column.

The restaurant is the I Nairobi and its menu, sent to me by a local resident, offers “sophisticated and authentic Pan-African cuisine”.

Dishes include the Ugandan luwombo, steamed chicken on banana leaves, matumbo stew of beef tripe, beef mishkaki, plus bean stew, ugali and sadze, tilapia, mandazis and the rest.

I Nairobi’s main dishes are priced at around £20.

Bon appetit!

* * *

Last week, our jokes focused on the elderly. Now for the inevitable next step …

There is a well-attested story that the British comedian Spike Milligan wrote his own epitaph, as follows: “I told you I was ill.” I have no idea if these words were ever inscribed on his tombstone, though I rather doubt it.

A similar tale says that the eminent Irish playwright, George Bernard Shaw, wanted the following to be read by mourners: “I knew if I stayed around long enough, something like this would happen.”

Certainly there are real-life examples of gravestone humour if you care to look for them. For instance: “Here lies the body of Jonathan Blake. He stepped on the gas instead of the brake.” The words mark the final resting place of a road accident victim in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, USA.