More houses in town hurt environment

On May 26, President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurated the landmark CBK Pension Towers.

The Sh2.49 billion 27-storey structure stands tall on Nairobi’s Harambee Avenue and prides itself in, among other factors, having solar panels that tap green energy and the capacity to supply its own clean air during the day.

This is one among many other new skyscrapers globally that take cognisance of environmental conservation and have won accolades for it.

But what do different designs mean in the climate change context?

There are three major ways through which buildings contribute to carbon discharge.

One is initial carbon—which basically happens when we excavate undisturbed grounds to establish foundations.

The dug grounds expose soil carbon and allow cleared vegetation to release into the atmosphere stored carbon.

Construction process

The second way is through the construction process.

Also known as the release of embodied carbon, it happens when laying steel, mixing mortar, fixing steel and setting final aluminium and glass finishes.

The process of producing the raw materials has a magnificent carbon print as determined by the production of each, like cement.

There is also operation carbon—the last and most long-lasting phase in the building process.

Once completed, buildings require energy for day-to-day running—like heating, lighting and running air conditioners.

The additional load on the strained energy demand can only mean more demand for black energy (fossil fuel).

To ensure the building sector conforms to the developments around climate change, a few things need consideration.

One is about minimising the building process. We should set up buildings in cities only when it is inevitable.

The Covid-19 era taught us that we can work from home and deliver.

We can also minimise raw materials in construction. Engineers, architects and other experts should restrain themselves from ordering only what is required and cutting on wastage.

We can also limit ourselves to using ecologically conscious raw materials.