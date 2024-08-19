More cities will catalyse economic growth

Eldoret, a long-standing municipality, was conferred city status on August 15, by President William Ruto, after the Senate endorsed a report by the Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations. Eldoret’s elevation brings it to the same level as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru, which attained the coveted status in that order.

The municipality satisfied the requirements for city status as stipulated in Section 5 and the First Schedule of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, 2011. These requirements include having a population of at least 250,000 residents, an integrated urban area development plan, the capacity to generate sufficient revenue to sustain its operations according to city standards, and the provision of essential services to its residents.

Moreover, Eldoret Municipality is a strategic regional hub for health, finance, education, trade, sports and agriculture. It also boasts a rich cultural heritage and diversity, along with untapped potential for growth and development.

Urbanisation - the process by which large numbers of people become permanently concentrated in relatively small areas, forming cities - is one of the most powerful, irreversible forces in the world. Urbanisation has been an integral component of most nations’ development towards stable and more prosperous economies.

Countries in the global south such as China, India and Brazil that urbanised most rapidly in the last 20-30 years are generally those with the most rapid economic growth. Most of the world’s largest cities are found in the world’s largest economies, which is further evidence of the nexus between economic wealth and cities.

Economic growth and urbanisation are often inextricably intertwined; cities are the engines of economic development whereas economic growth stimulates urbanisation. Cities generate disproportionately higher rates of economic growth as compared to small towns or rural areas. According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), they contribute more than 80 percent of global GDP.

In developed countries, statistics show that cities have higher productivity per capita than rural areas. For example, Tokyo with 26.8 percent of the national population produces 34.1 percent of national GDP while Paris, with 16.2 percent of national population accounts for 26.5 percent of national GDP.

The central role of cities in national economies is more pronounced in developing countries like Kenya than in their advanced counterparts. Buenos Aires in Argentina with a 32.5 percent of population produces 63.2 percent of GDP, while Sao Paulo has 10.5 percent of the population yet accounts for 19.5 percent of Brazil’s GDP. Nairobi, with 10 percent of Kenya’s population generates over 25 percent of our GDP. Cities provide large efficiency benefits, which result in unprecedented gains in productivity and competitiveness.