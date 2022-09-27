More cash for MPs slap in the face for ‘hustler’ narrative

President William Ruto told the nation in front of other African leaders that his government has inherited a shell of an economy. Kenyans are in the mood for belt-tightening and they expect their leaders to do the same. Not so our MPs.

Even with the President swallowing his words to reinstate subsidies that will make life harder for Kenyans, MPs are demanding the plenary sitting allowance that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) abolished during the last Parliament.

Our elected representatives are proving one point held by most Kenyans: That theirs is not a path to serve the electorate but a mission to enrich themselves. Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula told MPs at their induction that they have no reason to worry as he had engaged SRC on the matter. Coming before the members of both Houses start discharging their duties, is a true reflection of the character of our elected leaders.

Mr Wetang’ula came out strongly when he said MPs “live incrementally and not by reduction”. This is worrying, coming from an experienced political leader who lives amongst Kenyans and knows first-hand the hardships his compatriots undergo.

Our MPs are said to be among the best paid. Going by what is in the public domain, SRC removed the plenary sitting allowance but substituted it with a Sh150,000 house allowance, taking the monthly take-home by an MP to Sh710,000. Add to that the allowances they pocket when they attend House committee sittings! Yet they still want to earn more.

Bottom-up model

The Ruto administration rode to power on the “hustler” narrative, whereby most Kenyans, who are in the poverty bracket, are to be uplifted through the bottom-up economic model that will “put money in their pockets”. The privileged leaders, though, have started off by clamouring to ensure the trickle-down approach stands by awarding themselves more money while ‘Wanjiku’, who gave them the leadership, continues to wallow in poverty.

President Ruto’s promises were sincerely geared towards elevating the downtrodden to a semblance of good and tolerable living. What is supposed to be a common man’s government has, however, been tainted by the same leaders who campaigned alongside Dr Ruto too early in the day.

With their pay and existing allowances, MPs are adequately facilitated to do their work—which is, first and foremost, to alleviate the suffering of the voters by initiating projects that will change their lives. Whatever they are trying to display, led by the Speaker, is gluttony that does not augur well with the current administration’s promise of enabling every Kenyan to put food on the table.

Our MPs’ pay should be equal pay for work of equal value. On top of it, they promised the electorate selfless service and this is the way it should be. Demanding extra allowances as the rest of the civil servants and other workers stare at a freeze in employment and salary increments is proof that they live in Utopia and are uncaring about ‘Wanjiku’.