Monitor, nurture saplings

On December 21 last year, President William Ruto marked his 56th birthday by launching a tree restoration programme at Ngong Hills Forest to kick-start his plan of planting 15 billion trees by 2032. He planted 56 trees that day. Counties conducted similar functions that saw a total of 560,000 trees planted.

Two months later, the sun is shining. One of the biggest threats to tree restoration is seedling mortality, mainly bred by lack of water and fed by heat stress. Others include herbivory diseases, invasive species, competing vegetation and fire hazards.

The reforestation efforts require proper planning and increased support. A misplaced emphasis on the number of seedlings planted rather than how many survive and thrive, and lack of post-planting activities, or “plant and walk away”, often results in poor growth or survival of outplanted seedlings.

When a lack of post-planting efforts results in wholesale failure of seedlings, it is a loss in the reforestation pipeline. Scaling-up reforestation would only increase these challenges.

But we can attain the President’s “15 billion trees by 2032” plan in half the time if we address knowledge gaps on best practices for cost-effectively monitoring reforestation success, constraints in funding and capacity and short-term planning. Success is in monitoring results beyond the project life.

Looking at our two erratic rainy seasons, March to May, the “long rains”—April being the wettest month—and November to December, the “short rains”, there’s a need to refine planting windows.

In 2006, Prof Wangari Maathai said at the Goldman Awards, in San Francisco: “Until you dig a hole, you plant a tree, you water it and make it survive, you haven’t done a thing. You are just talking.”