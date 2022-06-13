Mobile telephony is key to deeper insurance coverage

The ongoing conversation on microinsurance among stakeholders from technocrats in the national, county governments in collaboration with underwriters and donor agencies has affirmed that the best way to uplift low-income earners across Kenya is to promote uptake of the products.

These products are set to ride entirely on mobile applications with mobile telephony used to register new clients and facilitate payments for the chosen microinsurance product.

The utilisation of digital insurance platforms will be beneficial to Kenyans, who will have the option of comparing different product prices right on their phones. Furthermore, the digitisation will enable multi-agency integration of data, which will ease insurance claim assessment, facilitating faster and prompt payments.

The positive impact of digital microinsurance has been witnessed in agriculture insurance, where farmers have received multi-million-shilling payouts as a result of drought.

This year, 11,500 insured farmers, mostly women, received a Sh85 million as payout. The lowest-paid beneficiary received Sh7,500 for a Sh1,000 one-off cover for crops planted on a one-acre plot. In Nandi County, 5,000 maize farmers received a Sh12 million initial insurance payout for crop losses during the 2021 season.

These gains were made possible by microinsurance solutions offered on mobile applications that facilitated simple and easy paperless interactions between underwriters and the farmers.

It is through simple applications that the insurance industry can enhance knowledge on the importance of insurance, resulting in a higher uptake and better preparedness to life’s uncertainties. With Kenya dubbed as the ‘Silicon Savannah’, policymakers should consider the introduction of investment incentives in digital microinsurance that reflect the unique needs of every community countrywide.

With most of Kenya’s technological innovations based on the mobile phones, the relevant enterprises have been enhancing the provision and distribution of micro-insurance to the uninsured. Using mobile telephony has brought forth paperless and branchless 24-hour insurance options where one can compare and buy insurance products from underwriters.

Technology has also boosted their ‘know your customer’ (KYC) capabilities, supported by the individual’s verified details.

Digital insurance applications will facilitate economies of scale, reduce costs and provide protection at an individual and communal level.

They will complement the government’s vision of providing social protection and universal health coverage. Kenya can no longer afford to ignore the co-relation between the mobile phone penetration and microinsurance.



