Mobile phone production: Can Africa rise to the occasion?

China commands the lion’s share of Africa’s mobile phone market. This isn’t surprising if you’ve been paying attention: Data from IDC, which tracks mobile phone data globally, shows that Transsion, the producer of Tecno and Infinix brands, is Africa’s top maker of cell phones.

And According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca), Africa’s top five mobile phone-importing economies had an aggregate importation value of $3.2 billion in 2020, with 87 per cent of this being attributed to China as the source market.

Uneca led the 25th annual session of the intergovernmental committee of senior officials and experts which took place in Kigali, Rwanda, between October 27th and 29th. Photo credit: Julians Amboko | Nation Media Group

It is against this backdrop that the subject of how to strengthen Africa’s mobile phone production capacity and deepen the continent’s competitiveness was among the main topics of discussion in the just concluded Uneca-led meeting of intergovernmental senior officials and experts in Kigali, Rwanda, between October 27th and 29th.

“Africa shows potential for developing its industrial base through continental demand for goods along the cellphone value chain,” said industrial policy consultant, Andrea Vissol, in a presentation to delegates.

Uneca argues that the concentration of Africa’s mobile phone imports within five countries (South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Togo and Tunisia accounted for 73 per of all imports in 2020), is a pointer to the fact that a vast majority of the continent remains underserved.

Industrial policy consultant Andrea Vissol. Photo credit: Julians Amboko | Nation Media Group

“There is $15 billion untapped demand in Africa for the continent’s lowest national importers to reach the international consumption levels of Africa’s top five importers of cell phones,” said Mr Vissol.

Eddy Sebera, who serves as the managing director of Mara Phones, a Rwanda-based manufacturer, says that tapping into the existing opportunity in Africa’s underserved market will require capacities which allow the content to harness its mineral riches. Mara Phones, a subsidiary of the Mara Group, was launched in October 2017 as made in Africa android devices sought to elbow their way into the global competitive landscape dominated by products from Asia.

“Whereas we are now producing our phones, one main challenge is that raw materials are still being imported. It is necessary to capitalize on the continent’s raw materials to create a smartphone brand which is made in Africa. Our continent is the main source of these raw materials yet we still have to import them”, said Mr Sebera.