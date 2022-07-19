Mo Farah story should raise hopes for CBC

In a recent BBC documentary, Great Britain’s four-time Olympic champion, Sir Mo Farah, shocked the world when he revealed his real identity.

Born Hussein Abdi Kahin in Somalia, he was illegally trafficked to the United Kingdom under a false identity: Mo Farah. He was only nine.

In what would turn out to be child servitude, Farah found himself a slave in a country he knew no one and nothing about.

Luckily, fate had landed him in a country where education has the greatest power to equalise. And it worked massively for Sir Mo.

When Mo joined Felltham Community College in West London, he was among the few students of colour in a predominantly white class.

Barricaded in the house, he struggled to speak English. The weight of his lost identity produced in him a distracted and often violent personality.

His tutors recall, in one of their qualitative assessments, how difficult it became to understand Farah.

Struggles

He struggled to speak English. “The school reports that Mo Farah is experiencing difficulties in all areas of the curriculum,” recalled Sarah Rennie, his tutor.

But when the school finally established Mo’s background, they realised that his strength lay not in the classroom.

He was entrusted to his PE teacher, Allan Watkinson, who encouraged and made from the illegal immigrant the Mo Farah the world celebrates.

Watkinson, who has become the hero of Farah’s story, even dared legal barriers to grant him his British citizenship.

I shed tears while watching the documentary. I imagined what would have become of Abdi Kahin had he landed in Kenya.

What chances would he have had he been admitted to a public school, where he’d be just a statistic in the overcrowded classroom?

Would a teacher have bothered to know him beyond his name and face?

Even more worrying, what would have been his story had he faced the knowledge-based 8-4-4 curriculum?

But even if he was to discover his talent by himself, where would he find a field?

In April, I was among the teachers selected by my employer, the Teachers Service Commission, to attend the one-week CBC training for secondary school teachers ahead of the junior secondary school pioneer class next year.

There are questions about whether it was sufficient and effective.

I feel that if Farah landed in my hands today—as opposed to a year ago when I would have whacked him for impudence—I would find a way to help.

But still, it would be very difficult to do so for a hundred of them in a single classroom with little to no resources.

CBC represents hope for this country’s education but the government must move quickly to bridge the resource gap.

And there is more than just classrooms: Teacher capacity, attitude and motivation are indispensable.