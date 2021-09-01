Mmmh, it’s a public poop problem: Let’s work to stop open defecation

Kanduga village

In Kanduga village, Tharaka-Nithi County, this is an open defecation free zone. Open defecation can pollute the environment and cause health problems and diseases.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Kuria

What you need to know:

  • The journey to realising reasonable standards of sanitation, dates back to 2012 when an ambitious campaign to end open defecation within one year was launched. 
  • However, by 2013, it was evident that the campaign had not achieved the desired results.

It’s unfortunate that Kenya, a middle-income economy, continues to engage in a conversation about open defecation in the 21st Century. It’s more disturbing that to date, only Busia, Kitui and Siaya counties have achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.