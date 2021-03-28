Mixing virus and alcohol can be lethal

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has shaken Kenya to the core with the number of casualties having increased three-fold and daily positive cases in their thousands. Yet amid all this, entertainment joints had been operating, albeit under tough safety protocols. Bars have since been closed in five hotspot counties that the President put under lockdown on Friday.

But even with the enforcement of the measures by multi-agency security teams, there have been increased cases of revellers flouting the rules to continue drinking. In fact, there is a misguided belief among imbibers of alcohol that those who specifically consume hard drinks are almost immune to the virus.

That is loosely based on the fact that sanitisers, which are alcohol-based, can kill the coronavirus and, as such, alcohol in its complete form provides an internal buffer against Covid-19.

At some point, there were reports that the consumption of chang’aa — a potent traditional home-brewed gin made from fermentation and distillation of grains — had significantly gone up in the rural areas and informal urban settlements. The truth of the matter is that ethyl alcohol (ethanol), the substance in alcoholic beverages, is responsible for most of the harm from their consumption, whether in the form of beer, wine, spirit or others.

The myth can easily be countered by the scientific fact that consuming alcohol does not destroy the virus but could increase the health risks if a person becomes infected. Alcohol, at a concentration of at least 60 per cent by volume, works as a disinfectant on your skin but has no such effect when ingested.

Harms immune system

The World Health Organization cites another commonly held belief — that drinking strong alcohol kills the virus in the inhaled air. This is scientifically impractical: It will neither disinfect the mouth or throat nor protect one against Covid-19. It harms the immune system and will not stimulate immunity or virus resistance.

The global health body advises social imbibers to avoid alcohol altogether. If one has to drink, it is advised that they keep their drinking to a minimum and avoid getting intoxicated. Obviously, the more the flow of alcoholic drinks in a sitting, the more social distancing becomes foggy, based on the obvious effects that alcohol has on its partakers.

There are those, who upon testing positive for the virus, are categorised in the ‘out of danger’ group and referred to the home environment. Since they are mainly asymptomatic, they have a lot of time on their hands during quarantine. Alcohol is not a necessary part of their diet.

They are also advised to avoid storing alcohol at home as that will potentially increase their consumption rate and that of others within the household. They could turn their homes into alcohol addiction centres. Besides, people with an alcohol use disorders are at greater risk of Covid-19.