Mitigate ravaging drought

Kenya is once again staring at a national crisis as the drought disaster takes a toll on livelihoods across a staggering 23 counties, almost half of the nation.

Millions of Kenyans are on the brink of starvation with learners having to study on an empty stomach. Millions are only surviving on well-wishers’ donations and government relief.

The sorry situation is a result of insufficient rainfall for the better part of the past three years.

It’s amplified by the effects of climate change, which have ravaged the Horn of Africa region, including Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia.

There is untold agony and anguish in families, and human lives are at stake with family breadwinners unable to eke out a living.

Gory images of acutely malnourished children and adults, especially in arid and semi-arid lands (Asals), are rife on the internet and television.

Heartbreaking news on schoolchildren feeding on wild plants and dirty water abound.

Stakeholders, including the government and donors, should urgently upscale humanitarian donations to save livelihoods.

Not only should the government give food donations but should also buy off livestock facing death to alleviate more disaster.

The government must also focus on long-term solutions to prevent the country from going down this road again. The fertiliser subsidy is a timely measure.

County governments must stand in the gap and sink boreholes and construct dams, especially in agriculturally rich areas in their jurisdiction, to revamp the sector and boost food production.

Lastly, the relevant authorities must hold all administrators accountable and come down hard on the shameless few who siphon public coffers, which ends up stalling life-saving social projects and leaves the country helplessly wallowing in poverty.